This dermatologist-approved oil cleanses skin and removes makeup in 1 step

Beauty hacks are becoming wildly popular as we all try to find the perfect skin care routine for smooth and ageless skin. Whether it's a quick-and-easy pore eraser or a serum for reducing dark spots, there are endless choices on the market.
While some people are now spending more time on their skin than ever before, others are looking for ways to scale back their routine — and that's where multitasking products come in handy. For instance, a good cleansing oil will allow you to cleanse and remove makeup at the same time. It's also a must-have if you're looking to try out the popular double-cleanse method, which involves starting with a cleansing oil and then following up with a normal water-based face wash.
If you're looking to add a double-duty cleansing oil to your regime, Japanese brand DHC has a cult-favorite formula that both customers and dermatologists love. According to New York City-based dermatologist Blair Murphy-Rose, the oil is especially perfect for drier skin types.
"DHC Deep Cleansing Oil contains several beneficial components for locking in moisture and gently fighting environmental damage," Murphy-Rose said. "An oil-based cleanser is best for dry and sensitive skin types and can be used as the first step of a double cleanse for gently removing makeup and debris."
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
Created for all skin types, the cleansing oil is made with olive oil, rosemary leaf oil and vitamin E to gently clean and protect the skin. Unlike traditional cleansers, this one is meant to be applied to dry skin to help break down makeup. After working the product into your dry skin, you simply add water to transform it into a milky cleanser that can be easily rinsed off.
Though its formula is simple, the key ingredients have some impressive benefits.
"This product contains olive oil, which has emollient and antioxidant properties," said New York-based dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner. "It is a great option if you have dry skin ... Olive oil is rich in vitamin E, which calms inflammation in the skin and neutralizes free-radical damage."
With over 2,000 five-star reviews from verified Amazon shoppers, reviewers are obsessed with how well it removes makeup and its moisturizing effect on dry skin.
"This winter I noticed my face was getting flaky around my nose and eyebrows," one verified reviewer wrote. "I read a review of this product and decided to give it a try. It works great, I got instant results with this product. No more flaking skin. I use it a few times a week, it feels luxurious and has a subtle scent."
Other verified reviewers are impressed with how well it removes makeup.
"I have searched far and wide for a cleanser that will remove all makeup (I wear a full face most days), and leave my skin feeling clean and hydrated," wrote another verified reviewer. "I like that I don't have to wet my face before applying the product and massaging it into my skin feels like a treat. When you wash it off, it turns from oil to a creamy cleanser that washes off really well."
According to one reviewer, the hydrating cleanser leaves their face feeling so soft that they don't need to use a moisturizer afterward.
"I love this cleanser," wrote a reviewer. "It really does remove makeup and leaves my face feeling so incredibly soft, I almost don’t even need a face cream after. It hydrates perfectly without leaving the skin oily."
If you've been searching for a multipurpose face cleanser that is loved by both customers and dermatologists, this may just be the one for you.
