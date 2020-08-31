This dermatologist-approved oil cleanses skin and removes makeup in 1 step

Created for all skin types, the cleansing oil is made with olive oil, rosemary leaf oil and vitamin E to gently clean and protect the skin. Unlike traditional cleansers, this one is meant to be applied to dry skin to help break down makeup. After working the product into your dry skin, you simply add water to transform it into a milky cleanser that can be easily rinsed off.

Though its formula is simple, the key ingredients have some impressive benefits.

"This product contains olive oil, which has emollient and antioxidant properties," said New York-based dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner. "It is a great option if you have dry skin ... Olive oil is rich in vitamin E, which calms inflammation in the skin and neutralizes free-radical damage."

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

With over 2,000 five-star reviews from verified Amazon shoppers, reviewers are obsessed with how well it removes makeup and its moisturizing effect on dry skin.

"This winter I noticed my face was getting flaky around my nose and eyebrows," one verified reviewer wrote. "I read a review of this product and decided to give it a try. It works great, I got instant results with this product. No more flaking skin. I use it a few times a week, it feels luxurious and has a subtle scent."

Other verified reviewers are impressed with how well it removes makeup.

"I have searched far and wide for a cleanser that will remove all makeup (I wear a full face most days), and leave my skin feeling clean and hydrated," wrote another verified reviewer. "I like that I don't have to wet my face before applying the product and massaging it into my skin feels like a treat. When you wash it off, it turns from oil to a creamy cleanser that washes off really well."

According to one reviewer, the hydrating cleanser leaves their face feeling so soft that they don't need to use a moisturizer afterward.

"I love this cleanser," wrote a reviewer. "It really does remove makeup and leaves my face feeling so incredibly soft, I almost don’t even need a face cream after. It hydrates perfectly without leaving the skin oily."

If you've been searching for a multipurpose face cleanser that is loved by both customers and dermatologists, this may just be the one for you.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter