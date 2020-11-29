Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Black Friday came and went, but that only means the Cyber Monday deals are rolling out!

If you already stocked up on Old Navy's 50% off sale and picked up your favorite beauty products, it's time to take advantage of deals for the home. And if you're looking for the best Cyber Monday vacuum deals, we have you covered.

From Roomba and Dyson to Shark and Black & Decker, we searched high and low for the best vacuum sales happening right now. But hurry, because these Cyber Monday vacuum deals could sell out soon!

Now's your chance to score a bestselling Roomba for under $200. The popular top-rated Roomba 675 is on sale today for just $179.99.

More Roomba Cyber Monday deals:

Score $100 off the Dyson V7 Absolute cordless stick vacuum cleaner exclusively at Dyson.com. The powerful appliance is one of the brand's bestsellers and comes with six attachments, a docking station and charger.

More Dyson Cyber Monday deals:

Take advantage of 50% off this popular Shark Navigator vacuum, now just $98. The self-cleaning brushroll is powerful enough to tackle pet hair and stubborn dust while the HEPA filter traps 99.9% of particles. The Shark Navigator comes with a multi-pet tool and features swivel steering to make chores a breeze.

More Shark Cyber Monday deals:

Score $20 off eufy by Anker's most popular model that boats the strongest suction ever without the loudness. The slim design is just 2.8 inches high, can handle hard floors and carpets and can be easily controlled via WiFi.

More eufy Cyber Monday deals:

Another robot vacuum option, this one is on sale at multiple retailers right now. You can pair it with your Alexa or Google Assistant to set it off cleaning with a simple command.

Another sale to score from the Target Black Friday deals is this lightweight Hoover vacuum, now just $79.99.

Vacuum and wash your floors at the same time with this multipurpose tool, now $199.99. Powerful suction capabilities clean both wet and dry messes, while the microfiber brush scrubs hardwood or tile.

If you have a pet at home, consider the Bissell 2999. At just $139.99, the powerful vacuum seamlessly removes pet hair and debris with its tangle-free brush roll. It also has a HEPA filter, trapping 99.7% of dust and allergens.

Good things come in small packages, like this deep cleaning machine from Bissell, now 25% off. The small wonder removes tough spots and stains, is easy to store and is a must-have for any home.

This smart vacuum automatically adjusts its suction power based on the amount of dirt and dust on your floor. It also transforms into a hand vacuum for those hard to reach spots.

