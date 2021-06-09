Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you are looking to spice up your style this summer and need some inspiration, look no further than some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Actresses and models are often trendsetters, and you can be too with a celeb-inspired look that won't break the bank.

Katie Sturino, the founder of Megababe and author of "Body Talk," a guide that spreads body positivity and size inclusivity, joined Hoda & Jenna to break down the looks of four stylish celebrities — and how you can steal them and rock them yourself this season.

From outfits inspired by Gigi Hadid's sleek ensembles to the fun-patterned dresses Mindy Kaling is known for, read on for all of Sturino's tips on how you can elevate your summer style.

Celebrity-inspired outfits for summer

Gigi Hadid

Who said blazers are just for business? With this white linen blazer you can instantly make a casual outfit look put-together. Not only will you be rocking one of the latest style trends, but also you can feel comfortable and confident doing so in its relaxed fit and loose cut.

It isn't summer without the perfect pair of sunglasses. Whether you'll be wearing them to the beach or strutting around the city, these sunnies are a must-have. The dark tinted lenses and chic cat-eye white frames will complete any look.

Chain necklaces are all the rage and will bring your jewelry game to the next level. This pack comes with two chunky square-linked necklaces that feature adjustable chain lengths, so you can wear them alone or stack them together for a layered look.

As the heat rolls in, everyone is swapping their beloved leggings for biker shorts. Both comfortable and fashion-forward, biker shorts can be dressed up or down — it's all up to you! These stylish shorts come in four different colors, so you can choose the version that best fits your personal style.

A good pair of socks can be the perfect ingredient to pull together an entire outfit. These rolled-trim crew socks will be sure to keep you looking on trend, especially when paired with the right sneaker. If a plain black sock is not what you are looking for, they also come in yellow, light pink and lavender.

Stand out this summer with this wildly fun bag. They come in packs of three — not just a single tote —and with wide straps, you can carry all your warm weather essentials comfortably. They're specifically designed to be packable and can be easily stashed away for convenience.

These fashionable sneakers are a summer must-have. With a simple design, these sneakers can be worn with virtually any outfit. They're available in eight different colors and patterns including denim, leopard, floral and even tie-dye.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Pumps are a classic that never go out of style, and it's clear why. Simple and elegant, this is a shoe you can wear time and time again. Available in 18 colors with both suede and leather options, this shoe will fit effortlessly into your current wardrobe.

These adorable gold bamboo hoop earrings will be able to tie together any look. Their unique design sets them apart from other hoops and can make a difference in your whole ensemble.

Both comfortable and stylish, this wide-leg pant is sure to bring your outfit to the next level. If you are looking for a more colorful option, you can shop it in green and red, too.

Colorful patterns are taking over this summer, and it is not hard to see why. This '70s inspired graphic tee looks like a work of art and fits right into the category of retro styles that are making a comeback. Sizing for this shirt is unisex, so you might want to opt for a smaller size than you normally would.

Mindy Kaling

If you are looking for a bit more of a heel than the pumps in Tracee Ellis Ross’s outfit, these might be the perfect fit for you. Available in 18 colors, these pointy toe pumps are a hit and have a full five-star rating from Nine West shoppers to top it all off.

This adorable yellow purse is perfect for sprucing up any outfit this the summer. You can attach the adjustable shoulder strap and wear it as a crossbody, or simply use the oval top handle to carry it as a handbag.

With a fun zebra print, gorgeous puff sleeves and a lightweight feel, this dress has it all. When wearing this piece, you will be sure to stand out while looking your best.

Heidi Klum

Jumpsuits are a perfect go-to outfit because they are a one-and-done deal. This one-piece makes a big impact on your figure and a few accessories will complete your fashionable ensemble. What’s more, it is available in both regular and plus sizes, so everyone can rock this look.

Rock the same style as Sturino in this utility jumpsuit that boasts snap-front detailing and tons of pockets that are actually functional.

Never underestimate the power of a good tote. This bag has three compartments and one slit pocket on the exterior, so there is plenty of space for your wallet, phone, keys and other essentials. Not only will it carry everything you need, but also the chic look will bring your whole outfit together. Sturino's exact pick is sold out, but we found the same tote in a different color option.

It’s official: White booties are in — and it's clear why. They can seal off a monochromatic look, or you can match them with a pair of bellbottom jeans. In these shoes, you will look fashionable and feel confident.

Asos Accessories

Chunky rings are very on trend right now and are the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. They are subtle yet eye-catching and will bring your accessory game to the next level. Sturino also wore this black gem ring and this clear ring with her outfit.

As the sun stays out for longer over the next few months, sunglasses are a must-have accessory. These sunnies feature a sleek visor frame that will keep you looking cool while protecting your eyes from the sun.

