5 books to read right now, according to a bestselling thriller novelist

Still building up your summer reading list? Haven't even started yet? Don't worry.

We're constantly on the search for page-turning recommendations. Luckily, Brad Thor, a New York Times bestselling thriller author of "Near Dark" and the forthcoming "Black Ice," shared five books with 3rd Hour of TODAY worth diving into during the month of June.

From thrillers to a gift-worthy pick for Father's Day (it's coming up faster than you think), Thor breaks down each read — and why you won't be able to put it down.

Best thriller

Korelitz, the author behind "The Undoing," (which has been turned into a popular HBO series) has once again turned out another breathtaking thriller. Jacob Finch Bonner, a failed novelist turned college professor, steals the plot of a work-in-progress book by a former student that has passed away — but he isn't getting away with it. After enjoying the perks that come with being a bestselling author, he receives a threatening email, proclaiming that he is a thief. The story that ensues? It's enough to give you chills, Thor says.

Best romance

This story combines mystery and romance. The result? An emotional rollercoaster. Grey Dalton, the protagonist, feels as though she has lost everything and moves to a small southern town in order to rebuild her life from the bottom up. While she's there, she stumbles upon mysterious letters that have not been touched for decades (and were not supposed to be) and the rest is history. Now, she is left with many choices to make, including one that will decide the fate of her own love story.

Best summer read for kids

"A fresh take on Shakespeare’s "Much Ado About Nothing" that is told in alternating perspectives (boy/girl) — and tackles a variety of subjects including moving to a new place, baseball, math, a little magic and friendship," is how Thor describes this read. Although it won't be available until June 15, it is available for pre-order right now.

A read to gift for Father's Day

"This should absolutely be turned into a movie!" Thor says of this book. It is a historical novel based off of real life events, in which a German family living in the Ukraine must decide between going to Nazi Germany for protection, facing the wrath of Stalin's Red Army or fleeing somewhere else. Despite horrible hardships and other heartwarming moments, they find that love and faith prevails.

What Brad's reading now

This book is a collection of stories written by Bill Geist, the father of TODAY's own Willie Geist. It recounts his experiences working at a tourist resort in the Ozarks, which undoubtedly shaped his life in many ways. "The stories in the book are told through that wonderful 'everyman' sentiment that Bill brought to his TV segments on Sunday mornings," Thor says. "What’s funny, is that I hear his voice in my head when I’m reading. It’s one of those books that, in looking back, you are reminded of how precious life is and to appreciate every wonderful moment of it."

