How to get Bonne Maman’s beloved Advent calendar before it sells out

When you open up the festive calendar, you'll find 24 doors — and behind each of them is a different spread (and there's one jar of honey in there, too). Bonne Maman may be best known for its raspberry preserves, but the flavors in the calendar include unique and tasty combos, like apricot and banana, caramel with cinnamon, fig with cardamom, raspberry with dark chocolate rhubarb and strawberry and guava and many more.

While it may seem early to be buying your advent calendar, Bonne Maman's tends to be one of the most talked about options every year — and repeatedly sells out early in the holiday season. So it's better to order it now and be counting down the days until you can open your first jar, rather than missing out on it altogether.

"I’ve been editing holiday coverage for about three years now and I haven’t seen more people get hyped over a single product as they do with Bonne Maman’s Advent calendar," shares senior SEO editor Jess Bender. "As a food lover, I totally get it — the opportunity to savor a new jam/spread every day for over three weeks sounds like a delightful time."

She adds that, "the biggest selling point for me is that you’re getting something completely different every day of the countdown, which isn’t as common as you’d expect with Advent calendars."

Because of their popularity, there is a maximum of two calendars per order. That means you can get one for yourself and another to gift a loved one.

Bender gave one to a friend last year, and she says it "made her year." "My friend was delighted by the classic spreads like rhubarb strawberry and cinnamon caramel apple, but my palate naturally gravitated towards more ambitious limited-edition flavors. (She was kind enough to share the pots she wasn’t going to eat herself.) Bright flavors like orange yuzu grapefruit serve as an instant mood-booster, so I recommend saving the citrus-y pots for drearier days when an extra boost of sunshine is essential; while other creations like cherry elderflower and fig cardamom delivered warmer, more herbaceous notes that were reminiscent of classic Christmas."

Each calendar costs $44.99 and the brand says it may take up to five to seven business days for your order to process.