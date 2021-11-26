Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Black Friday men’s clothing deals

Grab a quality quarter-zip sweatshirt for nearly half off the original price. It's made from cotton and is available in 12 different colors.

This trendy yet warm puffer jacket is a steal for 46 percent off. It's even eligible for free shipping.

Made from cotton and elastane, these slim-fit jeans are both comfortable and durable — and they're 51 percent off!

Old Navy is offering 50 percent off their items nearly site wide, this cozy sweater included! They're so cheap you'll want to grab one for the whole family.

These hiking boots are sure to make the outdoorsman very happy, and their price will make you even happier. These athletic and breathable boots are just $30.

Black Friday tech deals for men

He'll love using these wireless earbud's voice assistant, music and call features with 12 hours of battery life. Over 19,000 Amazon shoppers rated these earbuds 5 stars, so grab a pair while they're on sale before supplies are depleted!

If he's always on the go, he will definitely appreciate this portable charger that has 2,6800 mAh of power and three USB outlets.

The bookworm will love curling up to their new Kindle, and for just $50 it's a perfect, affordable gift to give this holiday season.

If he's not the best navigator or just prefers the certainty behind plugging destinations right into a 5-inch display screen, this GPS is for him. Save $40 on it right now.

Let them take control of all devices, from gaming to YouTube, through this easy-to-use stream deck controller.

Black Friday grooming deals for men

Made with a ton of nourishing ingredients like safflower, argan oil and shea butter, every man will love putting this soothing beard oil on night and day.

Snag this bestselling grooming kit for just $18 before the sale ends today. It includes various full-metal blades, trimming guards, a nose and ear trimmer and a cleaning brush.

Grab this $34 set for just $20 right now only. It's a Nordstrom-exclusive mix of Jack Black's lip treatments and lip balms.

A nice cologne or scent always makes for a great gift or a treat-yourself buy. Save $13 on this signature spray by Ralph Lauren.

Ideal for normal to dry skin, this dermatologist-tested face wash makes for the perfect stocking stuffer.

Black Friday stocking stuffer deals for men

This protective case is compatible with the Nintendo Switch Pro controller and comes in three colors: black, blue or red.

Kids and adults alike will love playing this game. It comes with a light-up hover soccer ball and two nets for a fun twist on the classic game.

Whoever put a bad reputation on gifting underwear was wrong. These multipack of boxers are 60 percent off and make for the perfect stocking stuffer — it's something they're sure to use.

Wear 'em around the house or slide 'em on to run errands. These Adidas slides are great for any man.

Hand sanitizer isn't going out of style anytime soon — so stuff some stockings with these festive ones. The three scents included in this trio are orange blossom, citrus verte and spiced fleur.

