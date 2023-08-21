We can’t get enough of these Amazon faves — and they’re all under $30

As self-proclaimed professional shoppers, we've had plenty of time to peruse one of our favorite shopping sites: Amazon. Unsurprisingly, we've pressed checkout a few too many times, testing quite a few unique items out along the way.

To share the Amazon favorites the Shop TODAY team has been loving this August, Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by TODAY and revealed our fave finds under $30. From an 18-piece makeup brush set to a transitional floral dress, these picks are catching our eyes for a reason.

Keep reading to check out all our August top picks, plus some extras that we couldn't resist sharing.

August Amazon bestsellers seen on TODAY

At Shop TODAY, we're constantly asking the question, "How often should you...?" Well, now we're asking the question, "How often should you wash your makeup brushes?" and the answer might surprise you — every seven to 10 days, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. While this statistic might seem daunting, this electric makeup brush cleaner will save you from any heavy lifting. Since the brush cleaner doesn't require batteries or assembly, all you need to do is plug it into an outlet and press the power button to start the cleaning process.

Saying goodbye to your tried-and-true makeup brushes can be hard, but it's important to toss old brushes for sanitary reasons. This $10 makeup brush set comes with 18 brushes that will help you complete everything from your foundation to your finishing touches. Brach loves that it even has its own case for storage, adding to the set's already great value.

Shop TODAY readers love a light-up mirror, and this option from Amazon has adjustable lights and an adjustable stand that will help you perfect your makeup look every time. Since the item also includes a magnifying mirror, Brach says it's ideal for tweezing or eyeliner applications, too.

Brach has cracked the code to end-of-summer dressing with this transitional piece. With a flowy fit and three-quarter length sleeves, this V-neck dress from Amazon is a great example of a summer-to-fall look in Brach's book. While she recommends wearing it with sandals or sneakers right now, she thinks it'll pair perfectly with booties and a light layer in the fall.

Speaking of light layers, this open-front cardigan is a lightweight favorite that comes in more than 20 colors. Brach also says that crochet is having its moment because the coastal grandmother trend is still going strong, so this option will keep you cozy and on-trend.

Brach's next August fave has amassed more than 5,000 reviews on Amazon. Designed with elbow-length sleeves and a slightly higher neckline than your average tee, the mock turtleneck top will be a wardrobe staple whether you grab it in black, white or a flashier, bright shade.

Brach says this jean skirt is a wearable basic that you can turn to well into autumn. She adds that the skirt's pencil cut will hug your figure in a flattering way. But, don't worry, you'll still have plenty of mobility thanks to the slit in the back.

More Amazon bestsellers

The only problem with having too many makeup products is not being able to find them in your makeup bag. That's where this handy drawstring makeup organizer comes in. It has a drawstring opening that expands to display all your makeup products at the same time. When you've finished your look, you just pull the drawstring to keep the organizer compact.

Have you ever curled your eyelashes perfectly only to ruin your look with clumpy mascara? We've all been there — but there's a simple solution: this $5 eyelash separator. After you have applied your mascara, brush the separator through your lashes to remove any excess product.

We've officially reached the time of the year when the weather can't decide what season it is, and we found the perfect cardigan that'll give you that extra layer for those chilly mornings and evenings. One Shop TODAY writer loves this cardigan and says, "The material is the perfect mix of lightweight and durable, meaning it allows my body to breathe underneath but doesn’t feel flimsy to the touch."

The Shop TODAY team can't get enough of this exercise dress and the evidence is in our 2023 Travel Awards. This versatile dress won the award for Best One-and-Done-Outfit. Combined with its stellar price tag, this dress is an Amazon must-buy whether you're traveling or lounging at home.