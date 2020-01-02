This $6 blind spot mirror is a must-have for cautious drivers

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

So what exactly is a blind spot mirror?

It's a small, 2-inch circular mirror that attaches to your side mirrors to help add increased visibility of your "blind spot." To install, you remove the adhesive backing and stick it on the upper or lower outer corner of your mirror (I went with the lower corner).

While it shouldn't replace looking over your shoulder, the small mirror definitely adds an extra sense of security when driving in inclement weather and packed highways. It's saved me quite a few times from changing lanes a bit too early and makes me feel safer when it's not entirely possible to look over my shoulder.

Amazon customers swear by this mirror, with several praising the swiveling base that makes adjusting the view incredibly easy even when it's stuck on for good.

"Now I can see much further outwards, beyond the normal blind spot limits, before making lane changes," one reviewer raved while another added, "They help out tremendously when you can't turn your head completely around to check the blind spot."

Others have even noted it can help with tricky parking situations as well.

"These are also great when you're backing up into a parking spot," one reviewer wrote. "You can see the parking lines on both sides in relation to your car and do a perfect job backing in. No more back and forth adjustments."

While I still physically turn to check my blind spot when possible, this small and affordable addition might just make your daily commute even safer.

