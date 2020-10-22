Get ready! These cases and accessories are perfect for your new iPhone 12

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

One of the best parts about getting a new phone is outfitting it with a cool protective case. Fortunately enough, Apple is giving you a great excuse for purchasing a new one with four models of their newest phone hitting stores this season: the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. We rounded out some of the best cases currently on the market, along with a few must-have accessories.

iPhone 12 cases

Top-notch protection and a PopGrip to boot? Yes, please! This case from Otterbox can withstand plenty of drops and bumps without sustaining damage and works with all four models of the iPhone 12. The PopGrip comes in pretty handy and easily flattens so you can fit your device in your pocket.

Available in six colors, this silicone case from Apple comes with built-in magnets that seamlessly attach to Apple's MagSafe wireless charger and wallet. It's also made with a soft microfiber lining that hugs your phone and adds extra protection.

OtterBox is kind of the gold standard when it comes to protective cases, and this new one is equipped with MagSafe technology. The slim case works with Apple's new charger and wallet, and also features silver-based antimicrobial technology to help shield the case exterior from nasty bacteria.

Bring a little sparkle with you wherever you go with this glittery hardshell case from Kate Spade. Compatible with all four iPhone 12 models, the case is made with durable TPU plastics that protect your device against six-foot drops thanks to a shock-resistant bumper.

The five protective layers of this hard shell case help shield phones from impact. The case also meets military drop test standards, so you know it's pretty solid. The sleek case comes in three colors (green, purple and gray) and is made for all the new iPhone 12 sizes.

Whether you opt for the totally clear case or one with a sleek red or black border, this option lets you show off the natural color of your brand-new phone. The bestseller features a TPU bumper, a durable back and razed bevels that keep the screen and camera elevated.

Craving something a bit more sleek? This leather card holder phone case fits all the new iPhone models and comes in two shades of brown and one shade of pink. Simply slide your ID and credit card into the case's pocket and you're ready to roll!

If you find yourself constantly switching out your case, this affordable option will offer you color variety without breaking the budget. The $17 silicone case is scratch-resistant, has drop protection and fits all four iPhone 12 sizes.

You can never go wrong with polka dots! This soft silicone case has a flirty design and an affordable price tag. Even better: It's sold in all four new iPhone 12 sizes.

Available for all four iPhone 12 sizes, this designer case from Coach has a sophisticated floral print. The hard shell is constructed with protective TPU plastics and is compatible with wireless charging, so you get protection and convenience.

Keeping your new phone safe doesn't have to cost a ton of money. For under $20, this affordable option protects your device from drops, shocks and scratches with the help of foam technology and TPU/Polycarbonate material.

Available exclusively at Apple, this OttterBox case is made with MagSafe technology and comes in four beautiful graphic designs. The soft case is pretty powerful and has raised edges to lift your camera and screen away from surfaces.

iPhone 12 Accessories

Welcome to wireless charging! Apple's newest charger features magnets that attach right to your iPhone 12 (or AirPods with a wireless charging case) to make powering up your device a breeze.

You'll never have to worry about your phone wallet slipping off again thanks to this new model's MagSafe technology. Built-in magnets cling to your iPhone 12 and the leather wallet is shielded, so your credit card data is safe.

After shelling out a pretty penny for a new phone, you'll want to do everything you can to protect it, so a screen protector is a must. This one from Zagg features a VisionGuard blue light filter and antimicrobial technology and reinforced edges that prevent chips and cracks.

