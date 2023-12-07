AirPods, iPads and more hot Apple products are on sale right now — up to 30% off

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday may officially be over, Apple is still offering deals through major retailers that you can take advantage of during your holiday shopping.

So if you're feeling some buyer's remorse about not grabbing those AirPods or hoping to score (or gift!) some tech accessories like chargers or AirTags — you're in luck! We found Apple products as high as 30% off on the brand's most in-demand items: MacBooks, AirPods, smartwatches, and more.

Since time is running out on holiday shopping, you'll want to grab your Apple devices now before the sales are gone for the season.

AirPods | MacBooks | iPads | Watches | Accessories

Apple AirPod and headphone deals

Wireless earbuds aren't for everyone, sometimes all you need is a good old-fashioned set of wired headphones. You can expect the same high-quality sound at a fraction of the price. Plus, this version has the USB-C plug for new Apple devices.

If you are looking to score a pair of AirPods Pro, you'll save up to $50 at Walmart. According to the brand, the AirPods offer noise-cancellation and customizable silicone tips for a comfortable fit.

The classic AirPods are still on sale for under $100 across retailers. The No.1 bestsellers offer up to 24 hours of battery life and can easily toggle between devices, says the brand.

Over-ear headphones are super on-trend, and the retailer says the AirPod Max offers superior noise cancellation and up to 20 hours of battery life. You can grab them on sale and save up to $70 right now.

Apple MacBook deals

Don't miss out on this deal; you can still score the lightweight MacBook Air for 20% off! Right now Amazon is offering three colorways: Gold, Silver and Space Gray.

You can also save on the latest version of the MacBook air, which has a 15.3-inch screen and a "fanless design," meaning you won't hear that overwhelming hiss while you're working on a few tasks.

It's hard to believe that this is mini gadget is a computer; you can hook up monitors or a laptop and connect keyboards and mouse. The specs include an 8-core CPU and 8GB of memory for fast performance, according to the brand and it's currently nearly 30% off.

Apple iPad deals

Save $100 on the iPad Air! According to the brand, it has 64GB of memory and boasts fast connectivity for streaming, FaceTime calls, surfing the web and more.

This iPad comes in bright color options and offers a 10.9-inch retina display that's great for watching movies or drawing with the Apple Pencil, says the brand. You can score it for under $400.

If you need a little peace of mind, you can also grab the 10th generation iPad with AppleCare+ on deal, too. According to the brand, the coverage offers a warranty for two years on repairs and technical support.

Apple Watch deals

From receiving messages to health metrics to fitness tracking, what can't the Apple Watch do? You can grab select colors on sale at both Amazon and Best Buy, but you'll want to grab one fast before more colors sell out!

Apple accessory deals

This Shop TODAY editor and reader-favorite is here to humble you in the best way. The tool is meant to pull out all the dirt and earwax that gets deep into the crevices of your AirPods.

This 3-in-1 plug can charge Apple watches, iPads and phones at the same time. You'll just want to note that the cables are only compatible with phones up to iPhone 14.

These 70-watt adapters come in handy when you work from home or have multiple people using laptops. The brand says it can take your MacBook Air from zero to 50% charge in 30 minutes.

Whether you're working on an iPad, Mac Mini Chip or iPhone, this wireless keyboard makes typing on Apple devices seamless. You can grab it for under $90 right now.

Can you ever have enough chargers? They always seem to go missing or left behind. That's why you'll want to take advantage of this deal — you'll get two for under $10!

Have you ever been out and your Apple Watch died? Problem solved with this portable watch charger. You can easily keep it on your keyring and the brand says it offers the watch up to a charge and a half.

Speaking of portable chargers, this mini, cord-free powerbank can be easily stowed in bags and purses, and the brand says it offers a fast charge.

Keep your nightstand or workstation clutter- and wire-free with this 3-in-1 charging station. There's a space for your phone, watch and AirPods — and on sale for 56% off!

Apple Airtags are great at keeping tabs on your keys, luggage and more — they even sell AirTag-compatible pet collars! You can grab a pack of four for under $90.

These wireless charges offer an easy solution to fussing with wires. According to the brand, this version is compatible with iPhones 12 or later. Plus it's currently discounted at $29 on Amazon.

Stock up on Apple USB-C Power adapters while they're 25% off across retailers. According to the brand, they're compatible with any USB-C device and can charge phones by 50% within 30 minutes.

If you're looking for a great tech gift, the Apple Pencil is currently 31% off. According to the brand, it's perfect for electronic drawing and painting on iPads, taking notes and more.

The MagSafe Duo offers simultaneous fast and wireless charging for your Apple devices. You'll want to score it while it's 24% off on Amazon!