I swear by this cooling gel to soothe sunburn and moisturize my skin

The Beautycounter Countersun Cooling Gel is a hydrating after-sun product designed to soothe and cool your skin on contact. It's formulated with aloe, California poppy extracts and fruit extracts that deliver immediate hydration to irritated skin.

Unlike most aloe vera products, this gel is clear and has a subtle coconut scent. Because of this, I'm actually eager to put it on after a day in the sun because I know it won't stain my clothes or make me smell musty.

While I'm tempted to use the Countersun gel the moment I walk inside, I always take a shower before applying it. This way, it goes on clean skin and acts as a moisturizer at the same time.

It has a $32 price tag, which is definitely on the more expensive side. Thankfully, a little goes a long way. I squeeze a quarter-size amount into my hand, and it's enough to cover my entire body. The formula is also extremely lightweight, which means it absorbs quickly and doesn't leave me feeling sticky for hours on end.

Although I just started using the Countersun gel this summer, I’ve been using other Beautycounter products for years. The California-based company strives to make clean beauty the norm by getting safer products into the hands of consumers.

According to the brand, there are more than 80,000 chemicals on the market today, and many of those are used in beauty products. Beautycounter has something called “The Never List” — a list of over 1,800 questionable or harmful chemicals — and confirms that none of those ingredients are used in their products.

I'm not the only one who finds peace in knowing what I'm putting on my skin. Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Heidi Klum and Gabrielle Union, among others, are fans of the brand.

I've been pleased with most Beautycounter products and feel that they stand out in terms of quality. However, nothing has stood out like the Countersun After Sun Cooling Gel, and I'm thrilled to say the product is here to stay.

