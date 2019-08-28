TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Summer is coming to an end, which means the colder months are right around the corner. This is the perfect time to trade days spent at the beach for days spent relaxing in front of the TV — and Amazon has a Labor Day deal to help upgrade your current setup.

From now until Sept. 2, Amazon is offering a free Echo Dot with the purchase of an Insignia Fire TV Edition or a Toshiba Fire TV Edition.

The 24-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition is currently on sale for $99.99, meaning you can score a brand new smart TV and Echo Dot for just under $100.

To take advantage of the deal, simply add both the TV and the Echo Dot to your cart, and the price of the Echo will be subtracted at checkout.

If you are looking for a bigger TV, the bestselling 32-inch Toshiba model is also eligible for the promotion and currently marked down to $129.99.

Both of the TVs listed above have received a 4-star rating thanks to thousands of positive customer reviews.

"Super easy to put together and set up," raved one customer about the Insignia model. "Took less than 15 minutes from box to binge watching Netflix on a rainy day!"

"I've had this TV for several months and it is still going strong," one reviewer wrote about the Toshiba TV. "The picture is still crisp and it is continuously on for hours throughout the day."

As for the Echo Dot, this Alexa-enabled speaker has become a staple in many peoples' homes. This tiny device can do everything from tell you the weather forecast, to control all of your other Alexa-enabled smart devices. The current model has a 4.6-star rating, with many customers pointing to its sleek design and ease of use as key highlights.

"I had no idea I'd love Alexa so much," one reviewer wrote. "I wake up in the morning and she does the routine I've set up, and she's so comforting and useful and fun overall."

Looks like Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to prepare for all your TV binge-watching needs.

