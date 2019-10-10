TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Created your own personal reading challenge this year? Or just trying to catch up on all the 2019 #ReadWithJenna picks? Well in whatever way you've worked up that extensive list, you've now got a lot of reading to do.
We know that hardcover books can be expensive, and it can feel wasteful to order a paperback just to have it sit on your shelf for years once you're done with it. Thankfully reader, you're in luck.
Ahead of Columbus Day, Amazon is offering a two-month trial of KindleUnlimited to readers everywhere for free. This deal gets you access to over one million free book titles at the push of a button — and you don't even need an Amazon device, or a Prime Member account, to save.
Unlimited books with KindleUnlimited
KindleUnlimited can be accessed via the Kindle Reading app on almost any phone, tablet or computer. Plus, a two-month subscription for the service usually costs $20, so there couldn't be a better deal for bookworms this fall.
When you check out, Amazon does ask for your credit card information. After the two-month trial, if you want to continue on with KindleUnlimited, they'll charge you $9.99 a month. But don't worry, you can cancel at any time.
Whether you've been searching for the perfect airplane read or a novel that will transport you to the world of your dreams before you go to bed, you can choose the title of your choice — whenever and wherever you want. Some current popular titles from the service include "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and "The Year of Yes," by Shonda Rhimes.
If books aren't your thing, KindleUnlimited also grants you access to the current month's edition of some of your favorite magazines. You can listen to thousands of audiobooks with the subscription, too!
It goes without saying that we're always here for a great deal, and it's even better when the deal doesn't cost us a dime.
