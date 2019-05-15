Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 15, 2019, 12:41 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

With summer vacation approaching, relaxed schedules and travel opportunities provide more time for reading.

To help you create the ultimate summer reading list, TODAY enlisted authors Jenny Han, Sarah J. Maas and BuzzFeed Books' Isaac Fitzgerald to share their favorites.

Including everything from sweeping romances to historical adventures, with a special mention for their favorite beach reads, they're picks provide insight into some of the hottest new books of the season.

Read on for some of the best summer book recommendations.

Romance

Han's Pick: "Daisy Jones & the Six," by Taylor Jenkins Reid, $16, Amazon

Jenny Han picked this '70s-era romance as her favorite love story of the summer. Calling it "'Almost Famous' meets Fleetwood Mac," with plenty of Los Angeles glam, Reid's novel is a thrilling read about what brings a band to the height of its popularity — and what makes that all come crashing down. It's presented as an oral history, adding a fun twist to a classic genre.

Maas' Pick: "The Unhoneymooners," by Christina Lauren, $11, Amazon

Maas had been waiting for this book for a while, and even with those expectations, Christina Lauren's fun romance didn't disappoint!

"It's a classic hate-to-love setup, with a lush Maui backdrop — and all the hilarious banter and swoon-worthy romance that you'd expect from a Christina Lauren book!" she gushed. With odd-couple pairings, fake relationship tropes and tons of comedy, this is a great beach read.

Fitzgerald's Pick: "Good Talk," by Mira Jacob, $12, Amazon

"'Good Talk,' a marvelous graphic memoir by novelist Mira Jacob, guides us through a heartbreaking, hilarious and altogether riveting series of conversations from her life — and her child's and husband's — that not only speak brilliantly to life in our current moment, but also serve as a stunning testament to love in all its forms," Fitzgerald said of this unconventional, illustrated pick.

Thriller/Mystery

Han's Pick: "The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle," by Stuart Turton, $12, Amazon

"'The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle' is like an Agatha Christie 'Groundhog Day,'" explained Han. With addictive storytelling and rapid-fire plot twists, this murder mystery allows the reader to follow the story from eight different perspectives, and with a revolving door of suspects, it's sure to keep you guessing until the very last page.

Maas' Pick: "Hollywood Ending," by Kellye Garrett, $11, Walmart

The second book in the 'Detective by Day' series, this book follows a former actress living in Los Angeles. In the first book, the actress, named Dayna, became a private investigator; this second novel sees her on the case again trying to solve a murder.

"It's just as fantastic as the first book," said Maas, who said she'd only recently fallen in love with the series. "I can't say enough good things about this series!"

Fitzgerald's Pick: "Rules for Visiting," by Jessica Francis Kane, $17, Walmart

"When 40-year-old gardener May receives a surprise windfall of one month of vacation from the university where she works, she decides to visit four old friends, each one from different periods of her life," explained Fitzgerald. "Through this initially simple and irresistible starting point, Jessica Francis Kane investigates the most universal mysteries of all."

Adventure

Han's Pick: "Love From A to Z," by S.K. Ali, $13, Amazon

This airport-based meet-cute tackles everything from Islamophobia to degenerative diseases — while still being primarily a romance — as two travelers meet on their way to Qatar. Han particularly recommends this quick read for anyone heading out on their own big adventure.

Maas' Pick: "D-Day Girls," by Sarah Rose, $18, Amazon

For Maas, this thrilling nonfiction book reads like an action movie. Telling the untold true story of the women who volunteered to be spies and saboteurs in France during World War II, it's "inspiring" and "empowering," according to Maas, and the story it tells is one that sometimes gave her full-body chills.

Fitzgerald's Pick: "The Old Drift," by Namwali Serpell, $16, Walmart

"Namwali Serpell's debut novel centers around three families in Zambia over three generations," said Fitzgerald. "A saga of both a whole nation and of three particular families within it, 'The Old Drift' is thrilling and rewarding, enormous in scope and boundless with riches."

Beach Reads

Han's Pick: "The Deal," by Elle Kennedy, $11, Amazon

Han said she's been obsessed with Elle Kennedy's 'Off-Campus' series since earlier in the year, and through multiple rereads, this first book remains her favorite. With charged bets, angsty campus romances and witty banter, it's a great read for someone looking for something fun.

"This book sexy and heartfelt and so fun — Garrett Graham is one of my top book boyfriends," she said. "I permanently keep a copy of this book on my nightstand because I love it so much!"

Maas' Pick: "A Hundred Summers," by Beatriz Williams, $13, Walmart

This book stretches from the penthouses of Park Avenue to the sandy beaches of New England. Set in the 1930s, this love story pairs up friendship, romance and natural disasters as the characters face their own feelings for each other.

Fitzgerald's Pick: "Exhalation," by Ted Chiang, $16, Amazon

"In some ways, 'Exhalation' is the ultimate beach read," said Fitzgerald. "Whether you're on vacation or not, these stories have the power and imagination to take you someplace else."

