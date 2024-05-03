I own so many maxi skirts — but I’m wearing this $22 Amazon one on repeat this summer

I might have a maxi skirt problem. If you took a peek into my closet, you’d find nearly ten of them hanging up. I just can’t resist hitting “add to cart” when a stylish one catches my eye. I never fail to receive compliments when I wear one — and who doesn’t love getting compliments on their outfit? Plus, they can be worn everywhere from the office to weekend brunch with friends.

While all of the skirts in my collection are certifiably cute, not all of them are exactly ... comfortable. Some are too restrictive, forcing me to awkwardly shorten my stride to avoid tripping, and others feel a bit too heavy to wear on hotter days. Luckily, I recently discovered an affordable option on Amazon that solved all my maxi skirt woes.

Colorways: 45 | Sizes: S-3X | Fabric: 100% Rayon

There were so many colors to choose from — 45 to be exact — but I opted for "Mocha," a soft brown that can easily be paired with other neutral tops in my wardrobe. I ordered a size Small and found that it ran true to size. For reference, I'm 5'5" and usually wear a size 2.

Why I love this maxi skirt

It’s incredibly soft and comfortable

The first thing I noticed when I took this skirt out of the packaging was how soft the fabric is. When I put it on, it felt like I was wearing my softest pair of sweatpants. Can every piece of clothing I own be this soft, please?

The waistband is super stretchy and has zero zippers, which makes the skirt so easy to slip on and off. Even when I'm feeling bloated or have just finished a large meal, the waistband never feels tight or restrictive at all. I’m confident that this skirt would still fit me well even if I gained a few pounds.

While the skirt perfectly hits my ankles, I'm able to transform it into a midi skirt in seconds by folding the waistband over. While I usually let the waistband sit above my belly button, I can also shift it down so that it sits mid or low rise depending on the look I’m going for.

It’s so easy to dress up or down

My favorite thing about this skirt is how easy it is to dress up or down. For an elevated office look, I pair this skirt with a fitted top and heels or loafers. For a more casual look, I can pair it with a tucked-in tee and sneakers. I haven’t quite made it to the beach yet this year, but I plan on wearing it there too with a swimsuit and sandals.

The price is right

I'm not going to lie, the low price tag did make me a little skeptical about the quality of the skirt at first. While the skirt consists of only one layer of fabric, it doesn't feel super cheap and isn't see through at all (phew!). In fact, the lightweight fabric makes it a great option for the warmer months ahead. However, I do recommend wearing seamless underwear to avoid panty lines from showing.

While I'm willing to spend a pretty penny on a versatile skirt that I'll actually wear all the time, I'm not upset that this one is under $25. It just means that I might have to grab it in another color.

More maxi skirts to shop

Colorways: 17 | Size: S-XL | Fabric: 100% rayon

Colorways: 20 | Size: S-XXL | Fabric: 100% rayon

Colorways: 24 | Size: XS-XXL | Fabric: 100% rayon