Last chance! Score the latest AirPods model for its lowest price ever during Cyber Monday

Whether you're doing some holiday gift shopping or are due for an earbuds upgrade yourself, we're happy to announce wireless headphones are officially on sale right now — but not for much longer.

One of our current favorites? The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). While Apple doesn't frequently discount its products, you can score the brand's wildly popular AirPods for their lowest price ever during the final hours of Cyber Monday. We also found a steep deal on the bestselling Apple Airpods (2nd Generation). Plus, this earbud cleaning pen that's on sale for under $7 is a must-have — trust us, it's a Shop TODAY editor-loved pick.

We've compiled some of the best tech deals for AirPods and other hot Apple accessories still available during Cyber Monday.

Apple AirPods Cyber Monday deals

The Pro version comes with built-in noise cancellation and wireless charging for more than 24 hours of total listening time, the brand shares. They have a customizable fit and are resistant to water and sweat. The best part? They're currently just under $200 during Cyber Monday, which is their lowest Amazon price ever, according to the price tracker Camelcamelcamel. If you've been hesitating to throw these bad boys into your cart, now's officially a good time to get on it before it's too late.

Apple's second generation of AirPods is on sale for 43% off right now. The charging case of this model just has to be plugged into an outlet to charge, and there are no rubber tips on the end of these headphones.

These traditional Apple EarPods no longer come with the purchase of a new phone, so you might want to stock up on a few while they're currently on sale for Cyber Monday.

The AirPods Max headphones are currently marked down, and we're ready to click "add to cart" on these viral headphones. They include active noise cancellation, transparency mode, spatial audio and more.

While you're shopping for deals on a new pair of AirPods, don't forget to add this cleaning pen to your cart. It is especially good at getting all that dust, accumulated wax and other debris out of every nook and cranny in your earbuds. It can even be used on your other headphones and electronics, and for a few more hours you can score one for 48% off.

Our advice? Snatch up these deals ASAP.

Jen Birkhofer, vice president of Commerce at NBC News, has been singing AirPods' praises since 2018.

"I am obsessed with my Apple AirPods — they are so easy to use," she said. "Because they're wire-free, I thought I would lose them, so I bought a cover and clip that hooks onto my gym bag, and I haven't lost them yet! FYI: If you do lose one, you can use Find My Phone to locate it."

She's even made a convert out of other family members.

"Even my dad, who rocked an AM/FM radio Walkman for about 20 years, loves his AirPods and runs with them almost daily."