5 books to read after 'The Turnout,' by Megan Abbott

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

In August, Jenna Bush Hager presented Read with Jenna book club members with a suspenseful thriller to read — "The Turnout," by Megan Abbott.

If you're looking to get your hands on an equally thrilling book, Abbott has compiled a list of books readers might enjoy picking up next — from a romance hybrid to the final novel from an influential horror writer.

From one of America’s great mystery novelists, Rex Stout, “Murder by the Book” is a chilling and bloody tale of a murder investigated by the great detective Nero Wolfe. When four people, including the author himself, wind up dead after reading Leonard Dykes's unpublished book, the only man sly enough to unravel the mystery is Wolfe. He sets a cunning trap to discover a truth no one saw coming.

Similar to “The Turnout,” “In the Cut” is a thriller with romance at its core. During a night out at a bar in New York City, Frannie Thorstin, a lonely English professor, witnesses two strangers engaging in sexual activities. A week later, a detective is at her door inquiring about the woman, whose body has just been found in a nearby park. Lust and murder intertwine as Frannie finds herself drawn to the detective. This book will keep you on the edge of your seat through the last page.

In a heartbreaking memoir, legendary ballerina Gelsey Kirkland details the rise and fall of her illustrious career. From her early days dancing with George Balanchine to her personal struggle with drugs, she shares her story in stunning detail revealing the truth of what it meant to dedicate her life to the stage.

Written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "The Goldfinch," "The Secret History" is about a group of students at an elite New England college who create a new way of thinking while living under the influence of their alluring professor. When moral lines are crossed, their lives are changed forever. The profound psychological thriller will have you glued to every page. It is an entertaining and fast-paced book that is masterfully written.

Author Shirley Jackson’s final novel, “We Have Always Lived in a Castle,” is a mystery written in the voice of 18-year-old Mary Katherine Blackwood. Six years prior to the events of the book, a tragedy took the lives of the entire Blackwood family, except Mary Katherine; her sister, Constance; and her uncle, Julian. What happened to the family? You’ll have to read to uncover the chilling mystery.

To stay up to date on the latest book club news, subscribe to the Read With Jenna newsletter!

For more book recommendations, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!