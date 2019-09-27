At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Next to colorful leaves and fall fashion (cue the cute boots!), one of the most exciting things about the changing of seasons is the introduction of new beauty products — and this year is certainly no exception.

From potent serums to long-lasting cosmetics and seriously good-smelling body care, your favorite drugstore brands are pulling out all the stops with some of the most innovative and unique formulas to date.

Read on for some of the best budget-friendly beauty products and tools arriving just in time for fall and starting as low as $3.

This vegan, antioxidant-packed day serum from Bliss is formulated with niacinimide and vitamin E to minimize the appearance of pores and blemishes while improving radiance. It's combined with hyaluronic acid, which is often recommended by dermatologists as one of the gold standards for added moisture. The new line also includes a night serum (also $20) for renewing and smoothing as you snooze.

Baby Bum’s beloved multipurpose balm is hailed by current and expecting mothers for its ability to keep not only children, but the entire family moisturized all year long. Once only available in a tub, you can now purchase the vegan and paraben-free formula in a tube for added convenience.

Catrice recently teamed up with makeup artist Eman on an exclusive collection of versatile (and very saturated) palettes. This quad in particular features four blush and bronzer shades that have the ability to bring a wide range of skin tones to life with one sweep.

The jasmine wax in this lash primer from Milani Cosmetics conditions lashes so they stay soft — and the purple shade sets the stage for black mascaras to really stand out. Reviewers have also found their mascaras less likely to clump and more likely to stay on throughout the day.

Formulated with brightening grapefruit and vitamin C, this vegan, 96% natural mist from Yes To is like a wakeup call for dull, dry skin. Wear it under your makeup, or spritz it over for an extra boost of hydration from morning until night. Just make sure to give it a good shake before use.

This new shampoo and conditioner from Suave is formulated with lavender and natural almond oil for helping to calm (read: reduce) frizz and restore moisture to dry hair. Don’t forget those ends!

Great for the girl on the go, this dual-sided pencil from Revlon goes on double duty as a brow filler and highlighter in one. Just use the felt tip to draw in and out where needed – the precision is real – then use the other side to accentuate your fine work and make eyes really pop. It’s also available in nine shades for natural-looking coverage.

This miracle moisturizer and primer is from green beauty brand Goddess Garden. It sets a smooth foundation for makeup while creating a firming effect thanks to something called chicory root. It works to reduce signs of aging with the help of vitamin B3 and buddleja, and contains SPF 30 for protecting skin against sun damage.

This new body wash from Dial works up to a creamy lather, and thanks to a special silk serum, leaves skin feeling ultra soft. We also like how the seaberry scent is fresh without coming across as too fruity or overpowering.

This new transfer-proof lipstick from CoverGirl provides sleek coverage for up to 24 hours without drying out lips (unlike some other mattes on the market). We’re especially loving the rose and burgundy shades for the fall transition.

Secret's new premium collection of antiperspirants is filled with products containing sophisticated and exotic essential oils that are hand-picked by expert perfumers. Not only does it claim up to 48 hours of protection, but the coconut oil and mandarin scent will transport you to a virtual paradise on physically and mentally stressful days.

Burt’s Bees is combining moisturizing cocoa and shea butters with botanical flavors for a new line of 100% natural origin lip butters. Stash one in your bag (we’re currently loving the Lavender & Honey) for keeping your pout in prime condition come colder, windier weather.

Get into the fall spirit with this cider-inspired nail polish from Essie’s Fall 2019 collection – a sophisticated creamy-orange shade that borders between neutral and bright. (You may need to act fast as we’ve noticed this one tends to sell out quickly.)

This micellar water from Garnier acts as a makeup remover, cleanser and hydrator in one. It is derived from 99% natural origin ingredients and rids skin of the toughest eye and face cosmetics without leaving skin feeling parched. The subtly-sweet rose scent is also an added bonus.

High shine meets saturated color in this new line of permanent hair dyes from Got2B. They are formulated with a metallic-shine booster for creating cool shades with an edge, and you can experiment with one of four shades: Dark Ruby (red shown), Amethyst Chrome (purple), Metallic Silver and Smoky Steel (gray-blue).

Once limited to prescriptions, La Roche-Posay’s latest acne treatment contains adapalene – an effective topical retinoid – for clearing up acne and keeping blackheads at bay. The brand recommends applying a thin layer to the affected area once daily for best results.

The barrel of this new curling iron from CHI is made with volcanic ceramic minerals that are said to conduct negative ions that help smooth hair and reduce frizz. It currently has a 5-star rating from reviewers who say it’s easy to use and leaves hair sleek and shiny. (There’s also a 1.5” version for creating larger curls.)

The hero ingredients in this new gel cream from Neutrogena are neoglucosamine (for exfoliating, firming and plumping) and AHA, PHA and mandelic acid (brightening). The brand boasts a 10x improvement of skin tone, texture and fine lines with regular use in as little as one week.

