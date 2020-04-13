15 dog grooming tools to clean your pet at home

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

It's likely that your pups have probably missed their last grooming appointment, but that doesn't mean they have to succumb to bad hair days while staying indoors and social distancing.

Instead, now is the perfect time to invest in the best dog grooming tools and products to give your furry friend the perfect haircut and paw-dicure! From dog nail trimmers to dog toothpaste, we've got you covered with all the at-home dog grooming essentials you'll need!

A good groom starts with a great bath, and the Aquapaw allows humans to connect their shower head or garden hose to ensure they can use both hands during bath time. It reduces spraying water, speeds up bath time, and the gentle flow makes it less stressful for anxious bathers.

If you want to keep the mess to a minimum in your kitchen sink, bathtub or yard, a bathing center may be the answer to all of your problems. This one from Booster Bath will help eliminate issues like slipping and sliding, chasing the shampoo bottle, backaches from bending over, and messy bathroom cleanups!

There's a three-point safety harness to keep your pet secure, an easy U-shaped opening in the tub and the legs of the tub can also be removed for easy storage. It comes in three different sizes: medium, large and extra-large.

One of the most important things you'll need when grooming your pet at home is a good shampoo and conditioner. This gentle formula contains soothing colloidal oat and honey, which is great for any pets with sensitive or itchy skin. It's a top-seller among pet owners who shop on Chewy.com and Amazon.

No matter what the size of your pet or the length of their hair or fur, a pet tangle spray can be really beneficial when removing mats, tangles, undercoat, and loose hair from your pet's coat. The TropiClean D-Mat Pet Tangle Remover will cut your brushing time in half, while reviving damaged coats, restoring elasticity, and leaving your pet's hair with a healthy shine and silky texture.

While you can certainly use any old beach towel in your home, this wildly popular shammy was designed just for pups! Made with ultra-fine microfiber chenille, this plush towel helps dry off your furry friend in minutes and it's odor-resistant.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

This unique brush will make all the difference when brushing through your dog's locks. It helps to detangle mats and knots, removes debris and dirt and gently removes loose fur. The slicker brush has an ergonomic handle and self-cleans with the bush of a button.

After detangling with a spray and comb, you'll want to finish off with a dual-sided brush like this one. One side has stainless steel pins to remove loose hair and tangles while the other side — made with nylon bristles — redistributes natural oils for a soft and shiny finish. It's the finishing touch every pup's bath needs!

Once you're done washing your fur baby, you'll want to carefully cut their hair with a sturdy pair of dog scissors. The Well & Good thinning shears remove bulk and help blend your pet's coat. These shears have serrated sturdy, carbon steel blades and an ergonomic design for comfortable dog grooming. This brand also sells a pair of facial shears to shape your pet's face.

If you're more experienced when it comes to dog grooming, this clipper kit is a good investment. The bestselling set is made for fine to medium hair and includes quiet clippers, professional-grade blades and a DVD to walk you through everything you need to know about grooming your pup at home.

Dog nail clippers are essential for any dog grooming tool collection. Amazon's bestselling pair is currently the No. 1 seller in the grooming category and with over 10,000 reviews, the user-friendly clippers are a must-have. The ergonomically designed tool is made with 3.5 mm thick stainless steel and features a non-slip handle and a safety stop to ensure your pup's nails don't get cut too short.

To file sharp nails and get a smooth finish, this electric file is a great option. The rotary filing device features three safety guides to prevent over-trimming nails and has two speeds to suit your needs. The handle has a rubber grip for total control and it can be used on small and big pups for the perfect nail trim.

Cleaning your dog's teeth is super important but finding a great dog toothpaste can be quite the challenge. The Vet's Best Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste freshens your pet's breath and gently cleans away plaque and tartar. It has a veterinarian-formulated mix of aloe, grapefruit seed extract, baking soda, and plaque-fighting enzymes.

There are a bunch of dog toothbrushes on the market but this finger glove option makes it super easy to get the deed done in between your dog's annual cleanings at your vet’s office. It's especially helpful for the little breeds with small teeth that need extra scrubbing.

If you're in a bind and can't give your pup a full-blown bath, grooming wipes are a great easy fix for getting rid of dirt and smelly odors. The alcohol-free formula is mild enough for everyday use and also has moisturizing ingredients to promote a healthy coat.

Give your pup's paws a little extra protection against hot sidewalks, sandy shorelines or hard pavement with this nourishing wax. The moisturizing formula is made with 100% natural waves and vitamin E to protect and soothe cracked pads and paws year-round.

For more recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!