Jan. 29, 2019, 9:32 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Céline Dion does not have time for people who second guess her appearance.

In a recent interview in "The Sun," the singer had a few words for people who criticize the fierce looks she has been rocking lately, as well as her slimmer frame.

“If I like it, I don’t want to talk about it. Don’t bother. Don’t take a picture,” she said. “If you like it, I’ll be there. If you don’t, leave me alone.”

At age 50, Dion said she has found “the wind beneath my wings” to take new risks, whether it’s in fashion or in her professional decisions.

“To be honest with you, I think I’m at the best of my life right now and I really want to enjoy and embrace every moment of it,” the superstar singer said.

“It’s all new. It’s like I’m having a second wind — 50 has been great for me,” she added.

Dion has definitely been embracing a fabulous new style lately. She has long been fond of chic, haute couture looks, but her stunning ensembles at Paris Fashion Week this month took things to a new level.

Dion said she is not “trying to take chances” with her fashion, but is simply gravitating toward looks that make her “feel attractive.”

“I’m doing this for me. I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy," she said.

This personal revamp comes three years after her longtime husband and manager, René Angélil, passed away in January 2016. The singer said her late husband is always with her, and gives her strength every day as she takes new risks.

“He gave me so much strength through all these years. And so much for me to explore, for me now to spread my wings," she said.