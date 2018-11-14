Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Celine Dion has kicked off her new line of gender-neutral children's clothes by getting arrested.

In a video she posted on Instagram launching a new brand called Célinununu, the 50-year-old singer is shown being chased and cuffed by security officers in a hospital.

A flashback in the video shows Dion blowing magic dust that transforms the clothing of babies in a nursery from blue and pink to black and white.

The new brand is a joint partnership between Dion and the kids fashion brand nununu. It aims to "liberate children from the traditional roles of boy/girl," according to the company's website.

Dion is a mother of three children, twin sons Nelson and Eddy, 8, and Rene-Charles Angelil, 17. Her late husband, Rene Angelil, died from cancer in 2016.

"I’ve always loved nununu and what they represent,'' Dion wrote on Instagram. "Partnering with them to encourage a dialogue of equality and possibility makes so much sense.

"The brand breaks stereotypes and inspires children to be free and find their own individuality through clothes."

The Célinununu collection features dresses, shoes, tops, bottoms, baby clothes, hats and blankets selling for between $20 and $90.