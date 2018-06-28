Celine Dion is virtually unrecognizable in sporty bangs, chic glasses!

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Celine Dion kicked off her Asian tour in Tokyo on Tuesday night, but after posting a new picture on Instagram, some of her fans are talking more about her new hairdo than the music!

The singer, who turned 50 on March 30, always has an elegant look, but this was a real change. While striking an awesome pose, Dion dons bangs, which are on-trend at the moment, as well as a pair of chic, round sunglasses.

The photo may have been part of a special styling shoot; along with her message in the caption she goes the extra mile to list the designers of her dress, bag, scarf, shoes and sunglasses.

Or perhaps she was just testing out a new look and wearing a wig altogether; a photo she posted later from her Tokyo show features no bangs and a slightly darker blonde hair color.

Not all of her fans rejoiced: "Quelle horreur" ("How awful!") and "Hannah Montana?" popped up in the comments section. But plenty of loyalists remained: "O Mon Dieu! Vous -etes tres Belles Madame Celine," wrote one ("Oh, my God! You are very beautiful Madame Céline").