IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Don't miss Color Wow, S’well and more beauty up to 77% off

Ratatouille

COOK TIME
1 hr 30 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(79)
TODAY
Elizabeth Heiskell
COOK TIME
1 hr 30 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(79)

Ingredients

  • 8 fresh tomatoes, peeled, cored and chopped
  • 6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 large eggplant (about 1 pound), cut into 1-inch pieces
  • coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 large yellow onions, diced
  • 1 head garlic, cloves smashed and peeled
  • 2 bell peppers, seeded and diced
  • 2 large zucchini, diced
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 tablespoon fresh basil
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

    • Chef notes

    A lot of people say they hate eggplant, but after they taste this delicious ratatouille, they are singing a different tune. I love proving people's palates wrong!

    Technique tip: Make sure that you coat both sides of the eggplant with salt; otherwise, the eggplant will retain too much water and less flavor.

    Swap option: You can always substitute canned tomatoes if you are making this in the winter when ripe tomatoes are scarce.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 350 F.

    2.

    Place tomatoes and juices on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil and bake until thickened, 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes.

    3.

    Meanwhile, in a colander, toss eggplant with 1½ teaspoons salt. Let sit 20 minutes, then squeeze out excess liquid.

    4.

    In a large Dutch oven or heavy pot, heat 4 tablespoons oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add peppers and cook stirring until crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

    5.

    Add tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, bay leaf and basil to pot. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture comes to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low, partially cover and cook at a gentle simmer until vegetables are tender but not mushy, about 15 minutes. Season to taste with vinegar, salt and pepper. Remove bay leaf before serving.

    Ratatouille

    How to make a delicious vegetable lasagna

    Aug. 9, 202105:45

    Recipe Tags

    FrenchDinnerEasyEntertainingHealthyLightLow-carbMake AheadSummerVeganVegetarianEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice