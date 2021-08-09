Ingredients
Chef notes
A lot of people say they hate eggplant, but after they taste this delicious ratatouille, they are singing a different tune. I love proving people's palates wrong!
Technique tip: Make sure that you coat both sides of the eggplant with salt; otherwise, the eggplant will retain too much water and less flavor.
Swap option: You can always substitute canned tomatoes if you are making this in the winter when ripe tomatoes are scarce.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 350 F.2.
Place tomatoes and juices on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil and bake until thickened, 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes.3.
Meanwhile, in a colander, toss eggplant with 1½ teaspoons salt. Let sit 20 minutes, then squeeze out excess liquid.4.
In a large Dutch oven or heavy pot, heat 4 tablespoons oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add peppers and cook stirring until crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.5.
Add tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, bay leaf and basil to pot. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture comes to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low, partially cover and cook at a gentle simmer until vegetables are tender but not mushy, about 15 minutes. Season to taste with vinegar, salt and pepper. Remove bay leaf before serving.