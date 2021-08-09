Chef notes

A lot of people say they hate eggplant, but after they taste this delicious ratatouille, they are singing a different tune. I love proving people's palates wrong!

Technique tip: Make sure that you coat both sides of the eggplant with salt; otherwise, the eggplant will retain too much water and less flavor.

Swap option: You can always substitute canned tomatoes if you are making this in the winter when ripe tomatoes are scarce.