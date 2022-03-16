Swap option: You can use sweet potato instead of plantain, or regular potatoes if you want (add more flour to this mix). For vegetarians, you can use green jackfruit (canned) in place of chicken.

Technique tip: If the plantain mix is too soft/sticky, then add some flour to the mix to make it easier to work with.

This recipe is the perfect clash of two classic Jamaican dishes: fried ripe plantain and curried chicken. I've modernized the two and put them into one delicious bite. Pair this with a delicious aioli and you've got the perfect dish for entertaining.

Preparation

For the curried chicken:

1.

In a mixing bowl, season the chicken with 1 tablespoon oil, 1/2 tablespoon curry powder, 1/2 of the onion, 1/2 of the scallion, ginger, garlic, Scotch bonnet sauce, allspice, 1 sprig of thyme, salt, pepper and chicken bouillon. Massage the seasonings into the chicken until the pieces are coated evenly. For best results, allow the chicken to marinate overnight in the refrigerator.

2.

In a large pot, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and 1/2 tablespoon curry powder. Let it cook for 1 to 2 minutes while stirring constantly to prevent burning. Once the oil is foamy and the curry has slightly darkened, add the chicken to the pan. Cover and cook for about 12 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3.

After the chicken has cooked in its own juices for about 15 minutes, add water, remaining sprig of thyme, onion and scallion. Increase the heat to medium-high heat, cover and cook for an additional 15 to 20 minutes, until the chicken is tender and the sauce has reduced. Taste for salt and add if needed. Pull chicken apart with a fork and allow to cool.

For the scotch bonnet aioli:

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients until smooth. Adjust seasoning to taste.

For the plantains:

1.

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Boil plantain in skin.

2.

Peel and mash plantain with ricer or potato masher.

3.

Season with salt, pepper, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder and chopped parsley.

To assemble:

1.

Portion plantain, roll into balls and flatten, put a scoop of chicken in the middle and shape plantain around chicken.

2.

Bread with flour and egg then panko. Double-bread if necessary to make sure there are no gaps in the breading.

3.

Heat a pot with a few inches of vegetable oil in the bottom to 325 F.

4.

Fry the plantain balls in the oil until golden-brown. Serve with dipping sauce.