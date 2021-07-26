IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Creamy Broccoli Salad

Ali Rosen
Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 3 teaspoons salt, divided
  • 4 shallots, diced
  • 1 pound broccoli florets
  • 1/2 cup crumbled creamy Gorgonzola
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 cup sliced almonds
  • 1 cup diced salami

    • Chef notes

    This is a twist on those classic mayo-based broccoli salads, except every element is amped up. Quick-pickled shallots add a tang, Gorgonzola gives a hit of flavorful creaminess and salami inserts the meaty element without forcing you to fry up some bacon. It's a win-win whichever way you slice your broccoli.

    Preparation

    1.

    Whisk the cider vinegar, sugar and 2 teaspoons of salt in a bowl and add the shallots. Let them sit while you prep the rest of the ingredients.

    2.

    Put the broccoli in a bowl of boiling salted water for 3 minutes and then drain. Set aside to cool.

    3.

    Whisk the Gorgonzola, lemon, olive oil and remaining salt together into a dressing.

    4.

    When the broccoli has fully cooled, combine it with the dressing, almonds and salami. Drain the shallots and then add them to the salad.

    EasyEntertainingPicnicQuickSummerSaladsSide dishes

