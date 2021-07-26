This is a twist on those classic mayo-based broccoli salads, except every element is amped up. Quick-pickled shallots add a tang, Gorgonzola gives a hit of flavorful creaminess and salami inserts the meaty element without forcing you to fry up some bacon. It's a win-win whichever way you slice your broccoli.

Whisk the cider vinegar, sugar and 2 teaspoons of salt in a bowl and add the shallots. Let them sit while you prep the rest of the ingredients.

Put the broccoli in a bowl of boiling salted water for 3 minutes and then drain. Set aside to cool.

Whisk the Gorgonzola, lemon, olive oil and remaining salt together into a dressing.

When the broccoli has fully cooled, combine it with the dressing, almonds and salami. Drain the shallots and then add them to the salad.