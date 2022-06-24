*Follow directions on pancake mix and add anything the package instructs. For example water, milk or egg.

These fritters will make your heart go pitter-patter! My recipe is a lightened-up spin of the beloved classic. Instead of breading and deep-frying potassium-rich bananas, I dip them in pancake batter (bonus points for whole grain) and a few extra-tasty fixings, then lightly pan sauté them in oil spray. It's golden goodness. Oh, and the maple-PB glaze is optional … but is it really? Get ready to go bananas.

Preparation

For the fritters:

1.

Cut each banana in half lengthwise, then cut widthwise into about 1-inch slices (yielding about 10 slices per banana). In a bowl, mix pancake batter (enough to make at least 10 pancakes) according to package directions. Then add cinnamon and vanilla extract.

2.

Dip banana slices in batter, generously coating all sides. I like to use tongs.

3.

Liberally coat a skillet with oil spray and warm over medium-high heat. Place banana slices in skillet and cook each side for about 1 to 2 minutes, or until they’re lightly browned. Do not keep them on the hot pan too long or bananas will become very mushy (still delicious, though!). Transfer banana fritters to plate and set aside.

For the maple-peanut butter drizzle:

In a small microwave-safe bowl, add the peanut butter and maple syrup and stir by hand until completely smooth. Right before serving, microwave for about 10 seconds (no more) to warm.

To serve:

Garnish banana fritters with a sprinkling of optional powdered sugar and drizzle on maple peanut butter topping.