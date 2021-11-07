There are a lot of ways to make garlic bread but this recipe kicks any dry, flavorless recipes to the curb. This version uses both freshly grated and granulated garlic to ensure each bite is packed garlicky, buttery goodness. It's perfect all by itself or as a side dish to a hot bowl of soup or salad.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 425 F and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

2.

In a medium-sized bowl, mix the butter, freshly grated garlic, garlic powder, pecorino, olive oil and parsley until well combined.

3.

Halve the bread lengthwise, then halve each half so you have four pieces.

4.

Using a small offset spatula, spread the butter mixture evenly over the cut sides of the bread.

5.

Place the bread onto the prepared sheet pan and bake until bread turns a deep golden brown around the edges, about 10 to 12 minutes. It will be crispy on the outside, but still soft in the center.

6.

Slice loaves into 2-inch pieces and serve immediately.