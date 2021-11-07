IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Anthony Contrino's Garlic Bread

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
TODAY All Day
Anthony Contrino
Ingredients

  • 1 stick salted butter, softened
  • 4 cloves garlic, grated with a microplane
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated pecorino cheese
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley
  • 1 loaf Italian bread, preferably semolina

    • Chef notes

    There are a lot of ways to make garlic bread but this recipe kicks any dry, flavorless recipes to the curb.  This version uses both freshly grated and granulated garlic to ensure each bite is packed garlicky, buttery goodness. It's perfect all by itself or as a side dish to a hot bowl of soup or salad. 

    Special equipment: Use a microplane for grating garlic finely.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 425 F and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

    2.

    In a medium-sized bowl, mix the butter, freshly grated garlic, garlic powder, pecorino, olive oil and parsley until well combined.

    3.

    Halve the bread lengthwise, then halve each half so you have four pieces.

    4.

    Using a small offset spatula, spread the butter mixture evenly over the cut sides of the bread.

    5.

    Place the bread onto the prepared sheet pan and bake until bread turns a deep golden brown around the edges, about 10 to 12 minutes. It will be crispy on the outside, but still soft in the center.

    6.

    Slice loaves into 2-inch pieces and serve immediately.

    Recipe Tags

    AmericanItalianComfort FoodEasyFallQuickAppetizersSide dishes

