Will Smith shares 1st trailer from 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reunion special

It's time to go back to Bel-Air.

On Friday, Will Smith posted a trailer for the upcoming “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion, featuring the stars of the hit ‘90s comedy talking about their time on the show.

"These are the people who made me the man I am today. And I couldn’t let this day go by without marking the occasion," Smith wrote on Instagram.

“In the unscripted special, Smith is joined by series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff for a family reunion on set in the Banks’ home for a look back at the groundbreaking show,” reads a statement about the highly anticipated TV event.

“I’ve always been able to recognize chemistry,” Smith says to the cast as they congregate in the Banks’ living room.

The stars of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" sits down to reminisce about their experiences on the show. Getty Images

“Will and Alfonso, from the very beginning, were just playmates,” Ali says.

The cast also discusses how wild taping the show was.

“It was just kind of like a Friday night party,” DJ Jazzy Jeff says.

“It was a full-on experience,” Smith says.

“It was the hottest ticket in town, as they called it,” Ribeiro adds.

“I didn’t realize how many people we were reaching,” Parsons says about the impact of the series, which is being rebooted as a drama on the streaming service Peacock.

The special also turns somewhat serious when it honors the late James Avery, who portrayed Uncle Phil, the stern but lovable head of the Banks household who kept Will in line.

“James is the heart of the show,” Ali said.

“James Avery was this 6-foot-4 Shakesperean beast and I wanted him to think I was good,” Smith said before a clip of them in a serious scene played. “I fall into his arms at the end of the scene and he’s holding me and the shot pans off and he whispered in my ear, ‘Now, that’s acting.’”

The trailer also teases the return of Janet Hubert, who originated the role of Aunt Vivian before being replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid. At the time, there were reports Hubert and Smith didn’t get along.

“I couldn’t celebrate 30 years of ‘Fresh Prince’ without Janet,” Smith says.

The two appear to have hashed out any differences they may have had.

“Taped on the 30th anniversary of the original series premiere date, Smith also sat down with Janet Hubert, who originated the role of Aunt Viv, for the first time in 27 years for an emotional reunion and a candid conversation,” reads a press release announcing the special.

The reunion will premiere Nov. 19 on HBO Max.