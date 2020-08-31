The cast of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is reuniting!

Will Smith and the rest of the Banks family will celebrate the classic NBC sitcom's 30th anniversary in an unscripted special airing around Thanksgiving on HBO Max.

Joining Smith will be co-stars Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and DJ Jazzy Jeff for "a funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and special surprise guests, in honor of the series that ran for six seasons and 148 episodes," according to to a press release.

The cast of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." Getty Images

The series aired for six seasons between 1990 and 1996, and featured Smith as a fictionalized version of himself, a street-smart teen from West Philly. Ribeiro played his wealthy cousin Carlton, whose family invited Smith to live with them in their ritzy Bel-Air mansion.

The special, which is being developed by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's media company Westbrook Media, will feature the show's stars reminiscing about shooting the beloved sitcom and looking back at its cultural impact. The reunion will be taped on Sept. 10, the 30th anniversary of its series premiere on NBC.

The announcement about the special comes four months after the show's stars thrilled fans by reuniting remotely on Will Smith's Snapchat show, "Will From Home." During their virtual hangout, cast members shared favorite memories of working together and celebrated the memory of their late co-star James Avery, who died of complications from heart surgery in 2013 at age 68.

It's also the second bit of "Fresh Prince" news from Westbrook Studios this month. The media company previously announced it was developing a dramatic new version of the "Fresh Prince" series called "Bel-Air."