'Fresh Prince' reunion! Will Smith and cast share memories from beloved sitcom

Will Smith is going back to his roots.

The superstar hosted a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion that will air Wednesday and Thursday on his Snapchat show, “Will From Home.”

Smith was joined by Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Joseph Marcell and DJ Jazzy Jeff, who all signed on remotely while practicing social distancing. The late James Avery, who played Uncle Phil, was also honored.

The episode featured clips and the cast reminiscing about their time on the sitcom, with Smith and Ribeiro explaining at one point how Smith got his name on the show. Ribeiro encouraged him to use his real name.

"It was such a deep insight that you had," Smith said. "You said, because people are going to call you that for the rest of your life!"

Smith also checked in to see how the cast felt about fans reacting to their alter egos.

"Any of you have a problem feeling stuck in the world expecting you to be your characters?" Smith asked.

The cast of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" during the comedy's fourth season. Chris Haston / NBC

"I got really, really annoyed that everybody wanted to do the handshake," DJ Jazzy Jeff confided, alluding to the popular greeting he and Smith did on the show.

Smith has never strayed too far from his “Fresh Prince” days. In fact, earlier this month, he and Tyra Banks reunited to re-create a classic scene from the comedy, which aired for six seasons between 1990 and 1996.

Last fall, he also unveiled Bel-Air Athletics, a clothing line inspired by the sitcom’s Bel-Air Academy. Last spring, several cast members also turned out at the premiere of his film “Aladdin,” proving the Banks' clan remains just as tight as ever.