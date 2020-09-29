Watch Will Smith reunite with the 'Fresh Prince' cast at the show's mansion

The Banks family just took a walk down memory lane.

Several members of the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" cast got together to tour the Los Angeles mansion that was featured prominently on the hit '90s show and we're already feeling totally nostalgic.

Earlier this month, Airbnb announced that they'd partnered with the Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith, on a listing that would allow fans to stay in one wing of the home for one night for only $30.

To celebrate the listing, which went live on Tuesday, Smith reunited with his co-stars to visit the expansive home and shared a video of the tour on his YouTube page. TODAY's Carson Daly gave fans a look at the reunion during Tuesday morning's PopStart segment.

"The house is essentially a museum to the show, all things 'Fresh Prince,' including memorabilia from the program," Carson said.

In the reunion video, Smith gets a first look at the mansion with DJ Jazzy Jeff, who played his best friend Jazz on the show. After passing by several portraits of the cast, the pair pause for some quality time with an impressive collection of sneakers that Smith's character would definitely give his seal of approval.

"All right I'll stay. I know it's supposed to be for other people but I need this for myself," Smith jokes as he takes in the shoe display.

When the rest of the cast arrives, they take in the exterior of the mansion together.

"Does it come with a butler?" Daphne Maxwell Reid, who played Vivian Banks in the show, jokes.

"I'm available," Joseph Marcell, who played the family's butler, Geoffrey Butler, said.

Visiting the home made the entire cast feel a bit nostalgic, especially Smith.

"To drive up, to walk through the door and to go in, it has beautiful nostalgic value," Smith said.

The actor went on to explain what the home means to him.

"This image represents all that the Banks family represents, all of the hopes and all of the dreams and all of the possibilities," he said. "That image represents an oasis and a ladder to become whatever the greatest version of yourself is."