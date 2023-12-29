Despite leaving Grey's Anatomy in 2015, Patrick Dempsey has certainly maintained his "McDreamy" status in the public eye.

He cemented that reputation when he was honored with People’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive award at the age of 57.

“You change, your body’s changing, your priorities are changing. It was nice. I credit my wife, who’s an amazing makeup artist and has taught me about skin care. So thank you for that,” he said on TODAY Nov. 14.

He's also a proud husband and dad. Dempsey recently took his entire family to the premiere of his new movie "Ferrari," a sports drama starring Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari, the founder of the famed Italian luxury car manufacturer.

Patrick Dempsey attended the event with his wife, Jillian Dempsey, and their three children — daughter Talula, 21, and twin boys Sullivan and Darby, 16.

The Dempsey family attends the premiere of "Ferrari." From left, Sullivan, Talula, Patrick, Jillian and Darby. JC Olivera / FilmMagic

Here's everything to know about Jillian Dempsey, the woman who enchanted the "Enchanted" actor.

Who is Jillian Dempsey?

Jillian Dempsey, 57, is a Hollywood beautician. She has worked with a long list of celebrity clientele, including Kristen Stewart, Kirsten Dunst, Emilia Clarke and even her husband.

Besides helping artists glow on the red carpet, she has also launched a skin and makeup line of her own, called Jillian Dempsey.

How did the two meet?

Jillian Dempsey, then Jillian Fink, met her soon-to-be-husband while she was working at a salon almost 30 years ago.

In a 2002 interview with People, she said she first thought she was being pranked when she saw Patrick Dempsey's name on her appointment list in 1994. At that point, he had already garnered fame from starring in the hit romantic comedy "Can't Buy Me Love."

Both were in relationships when they met, so it took a few years before they eventually became a couple. “She was always flirting," Patrick Dempsey joked.

The couple got married in July 1999.

In 2021, Patrick Dempsey shared some photos from their wedding day on Instagram.

"7/31/99 Can’t believe it’s been 22 years, feels like yesterday. I love you and don’t know what I would do without you,” he wrote in the caption.

Do Patrick and Jillian Dempsey have kids?

Yes, Patrick and Jillian Dempsey share three children.

Several years after their wedding, the couple welcomed their first child, a girl named Talula, in 2002.

Then in 2007, the couple added twin boys to the family, Sullivan and Darby.

They've had their ups and downs

More than a decade after their wedding, Jillian and Patrick Dempsey filed for divorce in January 2015.

“It is with careful consideration and mutual respect that we have decided to end our marriage," they said in a joint statement to Us Weekly at the time. "Our primary concern remains the wellbeing of our children, and we ask with profound gratitude that you respect our family’s privacy at this very sensitive time.”

But by 2016, they were back together.

“Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of,” Patrick Dempsey told People at the time. “I didn’t feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work. That’s where it started.”

The couple credited counseling, in part, with their reconciliation.

“You’ve got to keep at it,” Patrick Dempsey said. “You’ve got to communicate, and stay open and not get lazy. And not give up. And lots of sex!”

In 2018, Jillian and Patrick Dempsey returned to the spot where they first got married.

They support each other's work

Jillian and Patrick Dempsey are publicly supportive of each other's ventures. Sometimes, the two collaborate. For example, Jillian Dempsey did her husband's grooming for a recent "Ferrari" red carpet.

"Grooming by me," she captioned a photo of her husband on Instagram.

Then, when Patrick Dempsey received the 2023 Sexiest Man Alive honor, she celebrated him on Instagram, writing, "Well, the cat’s out of the bag for 2023 @people’s #SexiestManAlive and my hubz is on the cover! Loved being a part of this insanely fun ride with you @patrickdempsey. What a title! You truly are my sexiest man alive."

Patrick Dempsey also supports his wife's business ventures and often appears on her Instagram using her grooming products.