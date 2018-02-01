Patrick Dempsey and wife return to their wedding site for 19th anniversary

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Tuesday marked 19 years of marriage for Patrick Dempsey and wife Jillian, and to celebrate that happy day, the couple went back to where it all began — the gazebo where they said their "I dos" in 1999.

The former "Grey's Anatomy" star even shared a sweet photo of from their trip down memory lane.

"This spot 19 years ago, today!" he wrote alongside the shot of the two of them wrapped in each other's arms and locking lips.

Anniversaries are always special occasions, but for the Dempseys, each one carries an extra special significance because just three years ago, it seemed as though they wouldn't get to celebrate even one more.

In January of 2015, the actor and the makeup artist, who share three children together, came close to calling it quits when she filed for divorce. But they came back from the brink later that same year.

"Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of," Dempsey told People magazine in 2016. "I didn’t feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work."

And so they did.

With a renewed commitment, they went into couples counseling.

"Everybody has their own path," the now-52-year-old said at the time. "Jill and I decided it was time to work on our issues and improve. We wanted to be role models for our kids, like, 'OK, if you have differences, you can work them out.'"