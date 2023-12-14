Patrick Dempsey makes rare appearance with all 3 kids at ‘Ferrari’ premiere

Patrick Dempsey’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star, 57, was joined by his wife, Jillian Dempsey, 57, and their kids at the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming film, “Ferrari," on Dec. 12.

Left to right: Sullivan Dempsey, Talula Dempsey, Patrick Dempsey, Jillian Dempsey and Darby Dempsey attend the premiere of "Ferrari" in Los Angeles on Dec. 12. JC Olivera / FilmMagic

Patrick and Jillian Dempsey, who tied the knot in 1999, share three children: twin boys Sullivan and Darby, 16, and daughter Talula, 21.

The entire family looked glamorous from head to toe during their rare red carpet outing. Patrick Dempsey and the kids coordinated in sleek black ensembles, while Jillian Dempsey rocked a glittering gold evening gown.

Dempsey doesn't often appear on the red carpet with his entire family. JC Olivera / FilmMagic

Dempsey was recently named People magazine 2023 Sexiest Man Alive, which he said came as a “great surprise.”

“At this age. I’m very happy. It boosts, certainly, your confidence a little bit because you get into your 50s, you think those moments are gone,” he told TODAY on Nov. 14.

He also thanked his wife and kids for keeping him on his toes as he gets older.

“You change, your body’s changing, your priorities are changing. It was nice. I credit my wife, who’s an amazing makeup artist and has taught me about skin care. So thank you for that,” he said. “My kids keep me really young and active.”

He added that his children thought he was joking at first when he told them he had been named Sexiest Man Alive.

“They were like, ‘No, seriously, who is it, Dad? Who is it?’ They didn’t get it right away,” he told TODAY. “And then we had a good laugh about it and they were supportive.”

In the upcoming drama, “Ferrari,” Dempsey, who races cars in real life, plays Italian racing driver Piero Taruffi. He also recently starred in “Thanksgiving,” a horror movie about a killer terrorizing a small Massachusetts town.