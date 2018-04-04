Watch Justin Timberlake help 1 lucky fan announce her pregnancy

share tweet pin email

Every mom-to-be hopes to make her pregnancy announcement an extra-special moment. And there are so many ways to do it: A big video production! A surprise moment that goes viral! A tribute to your favorite movie!

And then you have the lucky ones who get help from a celebrity. That's exactly what happened Monday night at Justin Timberlake's concert in Detroit during his "Man of the Woods" tour.

Darcell Baxtresser, a diehard and life-long fan of the pop singer, was sitting stage-side during Timberlake's show at Little Caesars Arena when he spotted her. She was holding up a small sign that read, “Will you help me announce my pregnancy?”

Timberlake, who shares a 2-year-old son, Silas, with wife Jessica Biel, approached Baxtresser and her group of (screaming!) friends to grab the sign.

"I gotta stop the show for a second," he told the crowd. "Detriot, this is very cool. Are you ready? ... Baby Bax, Nov. 1, 2018! Congratulations, Darcell!"

Baxtresser shared a video of the whole encounter on Facebook, which has racked up more than 18,000 views.

"This was the most amazing, magical, unforgettable moment I have ever had in my life!!" she wrote in a caption. "My first love to announce my pregnancy was crazy!!! A truly special memory I will forever cherish!!"

Baxtresser told E! News, "I've loved him since I was 6 years old so if I wanted anyone in the world to announce it, it was him."

Now that's what we call an extra-special pregnancy announcement!