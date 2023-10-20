“Waitress: The Musical” is gearing up to give movie buffs a slice of the pie!

The Tony-nominated Broadway hit starring Sara Bareilles is officially coming to the big screen this winter. On Oct. 19, entertainment companies Bleecker Street and Fathom Events companies released the theatrical trailer for the Broadway production, which ran from 2016 to 2021.

The trailer features live performance footage of “Waitress: The Musical” — also known as “Waitress” — with the musical's composer and lyricist Bareilles as Jenna Hunterson.

The upcoming film was directed by filmmaker Brett Sullivan. Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus directed the stage show.

According to a press release, tickets for “Waitress: The Musical” are on sale now and can be purchased through Fathom Events. It will appear in theaters nationwide for five nights only, beginning Dec. 7.

Here's everything to know about “Waitress: The Musical.”

‘Waitress: The Musical’ is a 2023 musical comedy-drama movie starring Sara Bareilles

“Waitress: The Musical” stars Bareilles as Jenna Hunterson. Hunterson is a waitress who works at a small-time Southern diner and has dreams of leaving her controlling and abusive husband named Earl. To cope with her situation, Hunterson stirs up and folds her fantasies into the creative pies she makes using imaginative ingredients and coming up with creative titles, including “Marshmallow Mermaid Pie,” “I Hate My Husband Pie,” and, when she discovers she has an unwanted pregnancy, “Bad Baby Pie.”

Hunterson's chance to escape her less-than-desirable situation occurs when she learns of a baking contest with a cash prize. With the help of her fellow servers, Hunterson forms an unlikely romance and learns to bake herself out of her hot spot.

The movie is a live-stage recording featuring Bareilles alongside Drew Gehling and Charity Angél Dawson. The film also stars Bareilles’s real-life fiance, Joe Tippett, as Hunterson's abusive husband.

'Waitress: The Musical' is based on the 2007 movie starring Keri Russell

Before “Waitress” became a darling of the Broadway box office, it was a small independent film with humble origins. According to Business Insider, it was made on a $1.5 million budget. The film was written and directed by the late actor Adrienne Shelly, who also appeared in the movie.

The film features actor Keri Russell (previously of “Felicity” and more recently from the Netflix series “The Diplomat”) as Hunterson.

The movie made its world premiere at the 2007 Sundance Film Festival. According to Box Office Mojo, it reeled in $22,240,529 worldwide.

Where can I watch 'Waitress: The Musical'?

“Waitress: The Musical” will appear in movie theaters across the country from Dec. 7 until Dec.11.

Until then, users can stream the 2007 film “Waitress” on Amazon Prime and Hulu.

Who wrote 'Waitress: The Musical'?

Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics for "Waitress: The Musical." Meanwhile, the musical's dialogue, or book, was written by Jessie Nelson.

What happened to the writer of the movie 'Waitress'?

After the movie “Waitress” premiered at Sundance, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that it debuted to “cheers and weeping.” In its article about the film, THR reported on the tragic circumstances of its director and screenwriter, Adrienne Shelly’s murder.

Shelly was murdered in November 2006, just three months before the film’s January Sundance premiere. She was 40 years old.

Though she died before she could see “Waitress” appear in theaters or see it appear on Broadway years later, a 2015 story by NPR revealed how she remained part of the musical adaptation.

According to NPR, Shelly’s widower gave dialogue writer Nelson her unfinished scripts. Nelson used Shelly’s writing to develop the voice of the movie’s musical adaptation.

“When I was writing, I really carefully went through it and tried to bring her voice into it whenever I could, as if she was another collaborator in the room,” Nelson explained.