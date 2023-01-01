Sara Bareilles and actor Joe Tippett are engaged

Sara Bareilles is engaged!

The “Brave” singer announced her engagement to actor Joe Tippett after more than six years together in an Instagram post on Sunday, Jan. 1.

In the photo, Bareilles and Tippett gaze into each others eyes with a smile on their faces while the singer shows off her engagement ring. Bareilles wrote in the caption, "Yes to marrying this man. It’s an easy, earned, relaxed YES."

“@joetipps you are exactly who I want," she added. "The more I know you the more I know I love you…and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love. And now I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me. Just kidding.”

Bareilles resumed her sincerity after a bit of humor in her announcement, concluding her caption with the sweet sentiment, “What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you.”

The 43-year-old singer also shared the same photo on her Instagram story, adding the note, “New Year’s resolution: marry this man. @joetipps.”

Bareilles went on to share a couple outtakes to capture the perfect photo to mark the occasion. In the first photo, they looked at the camera and smiled while Bareilles held her hand up to her chin to show off the ring.

“We tried to be normal,” she wrote.

In a second frame, the couple revealed their sense of humor with both Bareilles and Tippett making the Vulcan salute from “Star Trek” backwards with their hands.

“I am just not. @joetipps,” she added.

Bareilles and Tippett met in August 2015 while working together on the musical adaptation of the 2007 movie “Waitress” at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, according to People. The singer wrote the musical's score, while Tippet portrayed the character Earl, the husband of protagonist Jenna Hunterson. However, Tippett did not continue the role on the show’s initial Broadway run in 2016.

Over the years, the couple have made several public appearances, including walking the red carpet at the 2018 Tony Awards together. Bareilles also discussed Tippett at length during a June 2022 appearance on “The Tonight Show,” bringing him up multiple times during the interview, albeit unintentionally, which became a running gag with host Jimmy Fallon.

Bareilles told host Fallon a sweet story about her now fiancé and how he helped to calm her nerves when it came to her first television role on “Girls5eva”

“I was struggling with insecurities about being able to meet the challenge of it and I felt really out of my depth,” Bareilles recalled of her conversation with Tippett. “And he’s like, ‘If Tina Fey believes that you can do this, why don’t you just trust her? If you can’t find it in yourself, just trust that one of your heroes is not going to put you in a position to fail.’ And that was really good advice.”

In an Instagram post marking Tippett's 40th birthday on March 1, 2022, Bareilles called Tippett her “best friend” and “the best human” in a touching message that accompanied a black and white selfie of the couple.

“Happy birthday to the one who makes me laugh the hardest, feel the safest, learn the most, and dream in technicolor,” she added. “Even though the pic is in black and white. I love you @joetipps. Forever and ever amen. you and me.”

Tippett also penned a heartfelt message to Bareilles on her 43rd birthday on Dec. 7, 2022 in an Instagram post, writing in part, “Happy Birthday to the sunshine in my eyes. The star at the center of my solar system. My lighthouse in a storm.”

“The laugh that melts away my cynicism,” he added. “The thunderous heart who’s rhythms I dance to. To kindness and wisdom and courage. Who picks my hand to hold and walk through the world with. I love you you meebaw. My one. My love. My life. My Bub. You make me me and you are my absolute favorite person. Thank god I found you.”