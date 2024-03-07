“The Masked Singer” Season 11 is officially in full swing and one celebrity has already been revealed.

A new group of stars, hidden under elaborate masks and costumes are taking the stage for a chance to be crowned the new winner and nab the Golden Mask Trophy.

The March 6 premiere kicked off with a performance by brand-new panelist Rita Ora, who took over Nicole Scherzinger's spot this season.

Host Nick Cannon then introduced the returning panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke, before the jaw-dropping reveal no one saw coming.

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora in the Season 11 premiere of "The Masked Singer." Michael Becker / FOX

Viewers were treated to performances by Goldfish, Starfish, Ugly Sweater, Lovebird and Book. Ultimately, one contestant had to be unmasked.

What did each contestant perform?

Goldfish was the first one to rock "The Masked Singer" stage by performing "Vampire" by Olivia Rodrigo.

Starfish was next with "Material Girl" by Madonna, followed by Ugly Sweater singing "The Best" by Tina Turner."

Lovebird also impressed the panelists with a rendition of "Home" by Phillip Phillips. Book concluded the performances by singing "So Sick" by Season 10 winner, Ne-Yo.

Who was unmasked?

Book's performance, however, was one for the, well, books. The contestant instantly had the panelists on their feet when he started singing.

Book in the Season 11 premiere episode of "The Masked Singer" on March 6. Michael Becker / FOX

The audience was shocked and laughed alongside the panelists.

"I know who this is," Ora said, confident she knew. "I can't handle it."

"Dying! Dying," McCarthy-Wahlberg said as the Book continued his interesting performance.

"One of the most charming performances I've ever seen," Thicke said, before guessing it was Kevin Hart.

However, Book didn't get a chance to let the other panelists guess because he turned to Cannon and said, "Nick, how do I get out of here?"

Book unmasked himself, revealing that it, in fact, was the comedian.

“Kevin! You’re breaking the rules!” Cannon yelled.

“This is a prank!” Hart shouted. “You had no idea. You had no idea that I’m coming here, Nick. And guess what, Nick? Guess what? It’s nothing you can do about it!”

Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart in the Season 11 premiere of "The Masked Singer." Michael Becker / FOX

Cannon said the comedian gave “the worst performance ever on the history of the show,” adding that he embarrassed himself.

Hart added that his poor performance was “on purpose!”

“I don’t look stupid. I look put together, Nick,” Hart continued. “There’s nothing stupid about me. You know who looks stupid? You, in that stupid jacket.”

With Hart's unmasking, the other contestants are safe.

Next week, four new celebrities will sing and celebrate moments from the “The Wizard of Oz” film. LeAnn Rimes, who competed on the show as the Sun, returns to the stage to sing her rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.”

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.