See the first six costumes for 'The Masked Singer' Season 11

“The Masked Singer” has unveiled the first six costumes ahead of Season 11.

After Ne-Yo’s Cow took home the Golden Mask trophy last season, a whole new group of celebrities and their outlandish costumes will be competing for the champion title.

Season 11 of “The Masked Singer” is already shaping up to be a fun one, with Rita Ora replacing Nicole Scherzinger this season. The singer will join the panelists’ desk alongside Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke. Nick Cannon returns as host.

When does 'The Masked Singer' Season 11 premiere?

Season 11 of “The Masked Singer” will kick off Wednesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Sixteen all-new celebrity singers will be introduced throughout the season, including three new wild card contestants.

On Feb. 1, Fox revealed some of this season's themed episodes, including “Wizard of Oz,” in celebration of the 85th anniversary of the classic film, “Transformer,” as the brand celebrates its 40th anniversary, and special musical anthology episodes including “Billy Joel Night,” “Queen Night,” “Girl Groups,” “Soundtrack of my Life,” “TV Theme Night,” and “Shower Anthems.”

Who are the new contestants?

Six costumes were first revealed, but the latest promo includes a sneak peek at some of the other contestants that will be participating in the show's 11th season.

See who has officially been announced below. TODAY.com will be updating this post with the new costumes and after the unmaskings.

Book

Book is competing on Season 11 of "The Masked Singer." Michael Becker / FOX

Goldfish

Goldfish is competing on Season 11 of "The Masked Singer." Michael Becker / FOX

Gumball

Gumball is competing on Season 11 of "The Masked Singer." Michael Becker / FOX

Lizard

Lizard is competing on Season 11 of "The Masked Singer." Michael Becker / FOX

Ugly Sweater

Ugly Sweater is competing on Season 11 of "The Masked Singer." Michael Becker / FOX

Starfish