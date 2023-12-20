“The Masked Singer” will have a new winner by the end of the night.

Season 10 of the singing competition show has been an impressive and emotional one. Hosted by Nick Cannon with panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger, there have been a number of shocking reveals during the season like Demi Lovato, John Oates, Tom Sandoval and many others.

Personal life stories of struggles, triumph, overcoming adversity and scandal have been at the forefront of the show, with four contestants still sharing their most vulnerable selves in the last episode.

Going into the Dec. 20 two-hour finale, Cow, Gazelle, Sea Queen and Donut are all in the running. Each will be taking the stage to give it their all and perform all-new songs. The bottom two singers will be unmasked before the other final two go head-to-head in one last round.

Only one will take home the Golden Mask trophy and be crowned the Season Ten winner.

Follow along as TODAY.com live-blogs “The Masked Singer” Season 10 finale Dec. 20, which will include can’t-miss performances, special moments, many clues and unmaskings before the winner is named.