“The Masked Singer” will have a new winner by the end of the night.
Season 10 of the singing competition show has been an impressive and emotional one. Hosted by Nick Cannon with panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger, there have been a number of shocking reveals during the season like Demi Lovato, John Oates, Tom Sandoval and many others.
Personal life stories of struggles, triumph, overcoming adversity and scandal have been at the forefront of the show, with four contestants still sharing their most vulnerable selves in the last episode.
Going into the Dec. 20 two-hour finale, Cow, Gazelle, Sea Queen and Donut are all in the running. Each will be taking the stage to give it their all and perform all-new songs. The bottom two singers will be unmasked before the other final two go head-to-head in one last round.
Only one will take home the Golden Mask trophy and be crowned the Season Ten winner.
Follow along as TODAY.com live-blogs “The Masked Singer” Season 10 finale Dec. 20, which will include can’t-miss performances, special moments, many clues and unmaskings before the winner is named.
How to watch 'The Masked Singer' finale
The two-hour "The Masked Singer" finale takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 20. The show will start at 8 p.m. ET/PT and air on Fox.
The finale will be available to stream on Hulu the next day, on Thursday, Dec. 21.
Rita Ora to replace Nicole Scherzinger in Season 11
Next season's panel will look a bit different. Longtime panelist Nicole Scherzinger will step away for the show's 11th season, which will air in 2024.
Scherzinger will be busy starring in a London West End production, so Rita Ora will be filling in for her next season. Ora will make her debut alongside current panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke.
Ora is no stranger to "The Masked Singer" world. The singer had been a panelist on “The Masked Singer UK” since the British version debuted in January 2020.
Season 10 is full of impressive stars
The Season 10 contestants had a combined 40 medals, 33 Grammy nominations, 7 Hall of Fame awards, 3 lifetime achievement awards and over 50 tattoos.
See every star who has been unmasked during Season 10, here.
Who's competing in the finale?
It's down to four final contestants as the Season 10 "The Masked Singer" finale kicks off. Can you guess which star is behind each mask?
From Group A are Cow and Gazelle, who was saved when the panelists used the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell!
Group B's winner was Sea Queen, while Donut represented Group C.