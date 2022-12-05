‘White Lotus:’ The photo Tanya finds could prove she’s in danger

If you're a "White Lotus" Season Two watcher who also reads internet theories, then one scene in Episode Six probably caught your eye.

Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) picks up a photo in one of the bedrooms at the palazzo. Her eye lingers on the picture of a young Quentin (Tom Hollander) and another man — one who looks somewhat like her husband Greg (Jon Gries), whom she met at the Hawaiian White Lotus resort in Season One.

According to some proponents of the Wyoming Cowboy theory (more on that later), this photo might be proof that Tanya's life is in danger from her new "friends."

Tanya befriended Quentin after meeting him at the White Lotus resort in Sicily. He appears to be wealthy and cultured, whisking her away to the opera and his palazzo. But he has secrets: Tanya catches him in the act with his "nephew," Jack (Leo Woodall).

So no, we're not reading into the photo: "White Lotus" episodes have proven to be full of subliminal messaging and clues. There's meaning in every scene — for example, those statues with creepy, lurking gazes they reference an ancient Sicilian tale of heartbreak and betrayal.

Here's what to know.

Who are the people in the photo? That's the question

Obviously, one of the people is Quentin — a younger Quentin. The person next to him looks a bit like Tanya's husband, Greg.

Fans think Greg is Quentin's "Wyoming cowboy," who he mentions after watching a performance of “Madama Butterfly." Quentin says he has only been in love once, with a straight cowboy he met in Wyoming.

“I’d have done anything for him,” Quentin tells Tanya. “And the amazing thing is after 30 odd years, I still would.”

After planning the trip to Sicily, Greg abruptly left for a "business trip" in Colorado. Before he leaves, Greg tells someone he loves them and calls Tanya "clueless." Could that have been Quentin on the other line?

Jack's speech at the end of Episode 6 makes Quentin more suspicious

The night Tanya discovers the photo, Quentin throws a massive party in Palermo. She's high on cocaine (lots of it), and her assistant is far from being able to help.

Portia is out in another city with Jack, who says he's too drunk to return to the palazzo.

Lying on the bed, Jack claims that Quentin doesn’t actually have as much money as Portia and Tanya suspected — and reveals Quentin came into his life when he was in a “f---ing deep hole.”

Speaking to today.com, Woodall reveals that more will be answered next episode.

So, what does this all mean?

Even before Episode Six aired, fans theorized that Quentin was plotting to kill Tanya in order to obtain her fortune.

Remember at the beginning of the season when Cameron (Theo James) revealed what he knew about Italian aristocrats? "They have no money. Like, I s--t you not. They have all these palazzos, and they got no cash."

If you're reading this with wide eyes thinking, "OHHHHHHH," right now, join the club. Plus, we can't theorize why or how Quentin would have known to swoop into Tanya's life with such apropos timing had it not been for Greg's leaving.

Other social media users are wondering if Greg and Quentin could be working to frame Tanya’s death as a suicide, as referenced by the main character of “Madama Butterfly,” who takes her own life.

With only one episode left to go until the season comes to a close, fans are left wondering: What comes next? And, most obviously, who winds up dead?