"The White Lotus" is about to blossom again on HBO, and we can't wait to see the new twisted, tangled stories at the luxury resort — set this time in Sicily, Italy — with some of our favorite cast members returning from Season One and a whole slew of newcomers.

The new trailer, released on Oct. 6, sets the stage quite nicely — and might tempt you to buy a hotel robe dupe to wear while watching the show.

If you’re all primed after watching that, here’s what we know so far about the upcoming second season of the series, which picked up 10 Emmy awards for its first go-around (in Hawaii):

When and where will Season 2 of 'The White Lotus' premiere?

Catch the first episode on Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. Happy early Halloween!

Back to the beach for "White Lotus 2"! HBO

Which cast members from Season 1 are returning?

Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge, for one.

As Tanya McQuoid, Coolidge arrived at the White Lotus resort in Hawaii last season in a bit of a state, and took a while to free herself from her (late) mother's influence.

By the end of that season, she'd dashed a hotel worker's dreams of opening up a spa — but finally released her mother's ashes into the ocean, so you could call it a productive trip.

Greg (Jon Gries) and Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) love still goes on. HBO

All that, and she met someone. "BLM Greg" (Jon Gries), who Tanya met at the end of last season, is also back — with a wedding ring. The couple got married, though Greg isn't thrilled Tanya brought her assistant (Haley Lu Richardson) along. "She won't be in our bed and stuff," Tanya says, defending herself.

Alas, it doesn't appear that any other familiar faces from Season 1 are set to appear, which means we'll miss Steve Zahn, Connie Britton, Molly Shannon and Sydney Sweeney, for starters.

Who is learning the cast in Season 2?

Fortunately, the new cast looks pretty stellar. The season is expected to at least partially focus on Michael Imperioli, who many will know from "The Sopranos."

He'll be playing Dominic DiGrasso, a guy who — in the trailer— has no trouble balancing sight-seeing with his father and son played by F. Murray Abraham and Adam DiMarco and hiring sex workers.

Dominic (Michael Imperioli) in "White Lotus 2" with some "friends." HBO

Aubrey Plaza has signed on as Harper Spiller, who's on vacation with her husband and their two friends. Other names who've been announced are Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy and Will Sharpe.

"We were shooting near an active volcano, so I would say there was a volcanic energy — and we all felt it," Plaza told TODAY during a visit in August. "There’s something in the water. There’s something in the air. A wild energy, and we all took it on."

Where is season 2 of 'The White Lotus' set?

The "White Lotus" is a chain of resorts, so while we're back to the Lotus, this season takes place in the the chain's Sicily location.

The Italy-set season was filmed mostly at the Four Seasons San Domenica Palace hotel in the town of Taormina, reports House Beautiful. (The first season of the show was also filmed at a Four Seasons, but in Maui, Hawaii.)

Aubrey Plaza in "The White Lotus 2." HBO

"It was so fun," Plaza noted on TODAY. "The cast was incredible. I got to be around Jennifer Coolidge, who is a goddess."

Sounds like we're up for another roller coaster adventure, starting Oct. 30!