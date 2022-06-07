The 1990s have come roaring back in the form of a selfie, thanks to "Sister, Sister" star Tia Mowry and her TV mom Jackée Harry.

On Monday, Mowry, 43, shared a series of loving photos and a video on Instagram with Harry, who played her hilarious mom Lisa Landry in the sitcom "Sister, Sister" that ran for six seasons.

"It’s a 90’s reunion! Some things never change! Love my @jackeeharry now AND then! Ps —HEY @lodivadivine, @telma_hopkins, @essence_says!" Mowry-Hardrict wrote in the caption to the photos and video.

Some of Mowry's post seemed to have been taken at an event for the Netflix series "Family Reunion" — which has been renewed for a third and final season — based on the matching T-shirts and banners reading “McKellan," the fictional TV family's last name.

“Family Reunion” debuted in 2019 and focuses on the McKellans, a family of six who move from Washington to Georgia to live closer to relatives. And while Mowry stars in the show as mom Cocoa McKellan, Harry has a connection to the show, too: she made a guest appearance in 2019 as Aunt Dot for its Netflix special, "A Family Reunion Christmas."

Tia Mowry and Jackée Harry during their "Sister, Sister" days. ABC / Gettu Images

Mowry also shared a video in the post, featuring fellow "Family Reunion" costars Telma Hopkins and Essence Atkins, who played the sister of Taj, Mowry's brother, in "Smart Guy."

In the clip, Harry asks, "How long has it been since we did 'Sister, Sister'?"

While Mowry struggles to come up with an exact date, Atkins ducks her head in and says, "It was the mid-90s!" and one of the actors says off camera, "They were next door to 'Family Matters.'"

"Sister, Sister" with Harry, Tia and Tamera Mowry and Tim Reid in 1994. ABC / Getty Images

“Sister, Sister" aired from 1994 to 1999, and starred Mowry alongside her real-life twin sister, Tamera Mowry, as twins who were raised separately but reunited as teens. Harry played their mom Lisa and actor Tim Reid took on the role of their father, Ray Campbell.

Harry responded to Mowry's sweet Instagram by writing, "😘😘 Luv you buckets!!"

Harry also posted a selfie from the event with Mowry and Atkins on her own Instagram with the caption, "Just a lil' family reunion! ♥️"

Ried noticed and appeared in the comments, saying “Somebody’s missing…☹️” to which Mowry wrote, “awwww we miss you ❤️”

Of course, what fans want to know now is, does the Mowry-Harry reunion mean Aunt Dot will return for another episode of “Family Reunion”? Only time will tell.