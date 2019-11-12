'Sister, Sister' reunion! Tia Mowry, Jackée Harry together in trailer for special

Former "Sister, Sister" stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Jackée Harry are bringing sassy back!

In a new trailer for the upcoming Netflix special "A Family Reunion Christmas," the two stars of the beloved 1990s sitcom get a chance to hang out again on camera ... and even give a shoutout to "Sister, Sister" in their dialogue!

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Jackee Harry in "A Family Reunion Christmas." YouTube

In "Sister, Sister," Harry, 63, played Mowry-Hardrict's mom. (Mowry-Hardrict's twin, Tamera, also starred on the show, as Tia's twin.)

These days, Mowry-Hardrict, 41, plays mom Cocoa on the Netflix sitcom "Family Reunion," while it looks as if Harry is a not-so-universally beloved member of her extended family.

The clip features several scenes from the special, including some brief singing and a hint that Harry's character may have left her sister in the dust while reaching for fame and fortune. At one point, Cocoa sidles up to Harry's character and says, "I can't believe you did that to your sister ... sister."

And the pair share a classic look!

Tim Reid, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Jackee Harry in "Sister, Sister." Everett Collection

"Sister, Sister" ran from 1994-1999, and Harry has kept busy ever since on shows like "Everybody Hates Chris" and "2 Broke Girls." In 2018 she told Steve Harvey that a "Sister, Sister" reboot was "happening," but Mowry-Hardrict told Bustle last July that the idea "looks dead right now."

This isn't the only time Mowry-Hardrict and Harry have worked together since the series ended. Their "Sister, Sister" co-star Tim Reid announced all three had filmed a movie called "Family and Faith" in 2018.

While we're not quite getting the Christmas present we may have wanted in an all-new "Sister, Sister," we can at least enjoy the holidays with two of our favorites!

"A Family Reunion Christmas" will be on Netflix starting Dec. 9.