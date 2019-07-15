When asked to share one of her most non-traditional parenting choices, Tia Mowry spoke openly about her family's sleeping arrangements.

During a conversation with People, the actress shared that she and her husband co-sleep with their children.

"My 1-year-old, ever since she was born, she was always in our bed," she said. "My son was in our bed until he was 4. My husband's fine with it. If he was not fine with it, maybe we would (not)... but he is so cool with it."

While Mowry's husband, Cory Hardict, may be happy with co-sleeping, her mother, Darlene Mowry, is less on board.

"Now, my mother on the other hand, she's like, so strict," Mowry explained. "She's like, 'You need to do the cry-out method. Put your baby in the crib.' And I'm like, 'No!' I don't want my baby to have any sign of stress whatsoever. You know?"

An Instagram picture of Hardict and baby Cairo seems to show a bassinet-like attachment to the couple's bed, which experts say is the safest method of co-sleeping for babies. While bed-sharing is common, it's not actually recommended, because experts say it can pose a danger to infants and babies.

A policy statement released by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) in 2016 said that while infants should sleep in the same bedroom as their parents for the first year of their life, they should be on a separate surface, like a crib or bassinet. The statement also said that sleeping on a soft surface — like a couch, chair, or adult bed — can put babies at risk of suffocation and increase sleep-related deaths.

More from TODAY about Tia Mowry: