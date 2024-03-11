Fans of the Kardashians won't have to wait long for another season of the family's reality series to return.

Just months after Season Four wrapped up, "The Kardashians" is back for more action. Hulu recently unveiled a sneak peek at Season Five.

Ready to dive back into all the drama? Here's everything we know about the latest installment of episodes so far.

When does Season 5 of ‘The Kardashians’ premiere?

Season Five of "The Kardashians" will premiere on May 23 on Hulu, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America. New episodes will air on Thursdays.

The teaser for Season 5

On March 8, Hulu debuted a teaser for Season Five of "The Kardashians." Rather than hint at the plot, the teaser showed all of the stars in an artful compilation.

The short clip begins with Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Kim and Khloé Kardashian outside in the dark in front of a fire. Kim then looks up at the sky.

The scene transitions to daytime and shows Kylie Jenner looking off into the distance as she dons a slinky dress with a hood. Kendall Jenner suddenly appears and looks into the camera, as does Kris Jenner.

Next, Khloé saunters into the frame and Kourtney offers up a sultry gaze. The words "new horizons await" then appear on the screen and the six ladies soon stand together as the clip ends.

Which members of the family will be in Season 5?

Fans can look forward to updates from the following members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, at least, based on the teaser.

Kris Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian Barker

Kim Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian

Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner

What can we expect to happen in Season 5?

In a brief synopsis under the teaser, Hulu offered the following description of Season Five of "The Kardashians".

"Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors," it reads.

Based on the writeup, the season will likely cover the birth of Kourtney Kardashian-Barker's first child with husband Travis Barker, Rocky Barker.

How can I catch up on prior seasons?

Missed last season? Want to catch up on all the action before Season Five premieres? All episodes are available to stream on Hulu.