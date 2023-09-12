A new trailer for Season Four of "The Kardashians" dropped on Sept. 12 and we're keeping up.

The trailer hints at several storylines throughout the upcoming season: the ongoing fight between Kim Kardashian and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, a dispute between Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner over her treatment of her ex, Tristan Thompson, Kourtney's pregnancy with husband Travis Barker and several of the famous sisters single and mingling.

Read on for everything we know about Season Four.

Are Kim and Kourtney still fighting?

Last season ended with Kim and Kourtney still seemingly in a fight over, on the surface, Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

In a June 2023 episode, Kourtney told stylist Dani Michelle that she felt betrayed by Kim, who co-designed a spring/summer 2023 collection with Dolce & Gabbana just four months after she and Travis wore multiple Dolce & Gabbana looks during their May 2022 wedding.

The argument over who owned the "La Dolce Vita" look continued throughout the season, with no real end in sight.

In the trailer for the new season, it appears Kim and Kourtney did a sit down interview together, which may surprise people. However, clips from the upcoming show indicate the feud is definitely still alive and well.

In one scene, Kim and Kourtney get into a fight on the phone.

"You're just a witch and I hate you," Kourtney can be heard telling Kim.

In May, Kim told TODAY's Savannah Guthrie that while the fighting was tough, she knew the family would get through it.

“We’ve been there before, and we’ll always be OK,” she said. “We’re always family, that’s how we were raised. But I’m also proud that everyone’s really vulnerable because I’m sure so many other families have gone through similar things."

She added that re-watching the show after filming can sometimes bring up old feuds.

“There’s different cycles,” she said. “You film it, and we think we’re good and we make up, and then you edit it, and then I’m seeing all the things she’s saying about me behind my back, and she’s seeing all the things I’m saying about her behind her back.

“The tension rises all over again, and then you have to wait more months for the audience to see it and get everyone else’s opinions.”

What is the latest on Kourtney's pregnancy?

After a long journey with IVF and struggling to get pregnant, the show seems to delve into Kourtney and the Blink-182 musician's pregnancy. Kourtney can be seen in several clips showing off her baby bump.

The show seemingly was also there when she made the surprise announcement to fans that she is expecting. At Travis' concert on June 16, Kourtney held up a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant,” which was met by enormous cheers.

It is not clear if the show was still taping earlier this month when Kourtney had to have urgent fetal surgery to save their unborn child.

In a post shared on Sept. 6, she thanked her doctors for "saving our baby's life" and her husband and mother for their support.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” she said in her post. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Kourtney ended the caption by writing, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Do Khloé and Tristan get back together in the new season?

The trailer also hints at a spat between Khloé and her momager. Khloé seems to think that her mother is being too chummy with the father of her two children and admitted cheater, Tristan.

Last season, the two broke up for good after a paternity test revealed he'd fathered a child with another woman.

In a June 2023 episode, Khloé said that she had created boundaries in their relationship — things like not allowing him to come over if the children aren't involved.

“These boundaries are so important to put into place with Tristan because we’ve done this song and dance a handful of times already," she said at the time. "I’ve gotten back with him after a cheating scandal, so I don’t know if Tristan is under the impression, (like), ‘Oh wow, Ok, let’s just ride this out and eventually, she’ll get back with me.’”

In a clip from the trailer, Khloé says that she and Tristan are in "really sensitive times," but doesn't seem to elaborate what she means by that.

The trailer then cuts to a scene where a pregnant Kourtney point-blank tells Tristan she doesn't want him to be with her sister.

"I don't think you deserve Khloé," she tells him, matter of factly.

When does Season Four of 'The Kardashians' come back?

You can watch the first episode of Season Four on Hulu on Sept. 28.