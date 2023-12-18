Meri Brown's marriage to Kody Brown may be over, but the "Sister Wives" star is hopeful that she'll find romance again one day.

The topic came up during a new "Sister Wives: One on One" special when the 52-year-old says she's "excited" that her former sister wife Christine Brown has found love again after divorcing Kody in 2021.

"I want her to be happy," Meri said of Christine.

Host Sukanya Krishnan asked Meri if she thought she'd find her own soulmate one day.

"I have hope that I will find somebody to share my life with, yeah," she said.

Later in the episode, Krishnan asked if Meri would be open to another marriage.

"Do you hope to get married again?" she said.

"Yeah, I do. I hope to find somebody who loves and accepts the person that I am and cherishes me and knows my heart and likes it," she said.

Throughout Season 18 of "Sister Wives," Meri and Kody's fractured relationship was on full display. In the season finale, the former couple made their breakup official. They also shared the news with the world in January 2023.

Kody's separation from Janelle Brown was also a focal point of this season. Janelle made it clear that she has no intention of reconciling with him in the latest “Sister Wives: One on One” special.

"I don’t foresee that we will ever reconcile. I don’t," she said. "It would be some sort of like magic fairytale where we all transformed into some sort of different people and that doesn’t happen in real life."

Krishnan asked if Janelle thought she could be friends with Kody again one day.

"Yes. I still have such high regard for him. And I can remember all the good times. But I don’t want to reconcile," she said.

Kody is currently living a monogamous life with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Janelle said she doesn't begrudge the couple their happiness, even if her own marriage to Kody is over.

"Someday, maybe someday, I’d like to find the same thing. But not right now. Not for a while," she said.

As for whether she thinks Robyn and Kody will add another wife to their marriage? Janelle has a pretty firm response.

"No. He’s now talking more and more about, 'As we move forward into monogamy.' So I think that’s where he’s headed," she said.