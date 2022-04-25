The first-ever 'Selling Sunset' cast reunion will premiere in May

So you binge-watched season five of “Selling Sunset” and are already missing all the drama, huh? Don't fret: The reality show is hosting its first-ever reunion special, set to premiere the first week of May.

Since debuting on Netflix in 2019, "Selling Sunset" has amassed a legion of viewers who can't get enough of the posh real estate and juicy drama.

The show follows employees at the Oppenheim Group, a real estate brokerage in California, as they sell multimillion dollar properties and navigate their (often tense) relationships with colleagues.

Season five debuted on the streaming service on April 22.

The 10-episode season had plenty of intrigue, chronicling the budding relationship (and eventual breakup) of Oppenheim Group owner Jason Oppenheim and realtor associate Chrishelle Stause. The cast also welcomed a new member: real estate agent Chelsea Lazkani, whose accent has intrigued viewers nearly as much as the drama.

After an eventful five, the “Selling Sunset” cast is coming back for a reunion. Here's everything we know so far, based on official updates and what the cast has shared on Instagram.

The 'Selling Sunset' season 5 reunion will premiere in May

You won't have to wait long to see "Selling Sunset" crew. The "Selling Sunset" season 5 reunion — the show's first-ever event of this kind — will debut on Netflix on Friday, May 5. The event will be moderated by “Queer Eye” star Tan France.

During the special, cast members will gather and re-hash the season's events, and likely provide updates on how their lives changed since filming ended in 2021. Perhaps there will be news of a season six.

Most, but not all, of the 'Selling Sunset' cast will be at the reunion

According to a first-look photo from the event, the following "Selling Sunset" cast members are confirmed to attend: Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae El Moussa, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

Amanza Smith took part in the special, but did so remotely since she currently has COVID-19.

But Christine Quinn decided to skip the reunion

Much of season five of "Selling Sunset" consisted of cast members talking about Christine Quinn while she wasn't present, and the trend is set to continue during the reunion.

Quinn did not attend the cast reunion. According to a statement from her representative, Quinn tested positive for COVID, and skipped the event as a result.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion," a representative for Quinn told TODAY in a statement.

The cast gave previews on social media

After filming the reunion special the weekend after season five dropped, the "Selling Sunset" cast took to social media to let their fans know how it went.

Stause described it as a the “longest day (ever)” on her Instagram story, and said she felt like she “got spat out of a tornado” afterwards. She added, “I love our crazy family though.”

Vander gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at the set, and Potratz posted a video of herself getting all glammed up.

El Moussa shared a video on her Instagram story with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, after filming wrapped. She tears were shed during the shoot. "It's a lot of emotions. It's a lot of stuff you guys have never seen," she said.

Stay tuned for more revelations. There are sure to be some — it's "Selling Sunset," after all.