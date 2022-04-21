Where to follow the cast of 'Selling Sunset' on Instagram

Season five of "Selling Sunset," out April 22 on Netflix, follows the course of Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause's relationship, from start to finish.

But if you were following the co-stars and co-workers on Instagram, then none of this comes as a surprise. Stause went public with the relationship during a European trip in July 2021, and then posted break-up announcements before the year's end.

As with so many reality shows, the drama continues on Instagram and other social media platforms between seasons. So, while you wait for season six of "Selling Sunset," follow along with the lives of cast members like Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae El Moussa (nee Young), Mary Fitzgerald, and the newest agent, Chelsea Lazkani.

Below, find out how to follow the agents of the Oppenheim Group — and their love interests — on Instagram.

Chrishell Stause

Instagram handle: @chrishell.stause

Chrishell Stause first posted about her relationship with Jason Oppenheim, co-owner of the Oppenheim Group, on her Instagram in July 2021. Though they have since broken up, Stause socializes with her other "Selling Sunset" costars and posts about their friendships on Instagram.

Christine Quinn

Instagram handle: @thechristinequinn

Christine Quinn might have beef with her “Selling Sunset “co-stars, but that doesn’t have to stop you from following her on Instagram, where she posts about her book, "Boss B----," and some of her latest fashion looks.

While Quinn's husband and son doesn't appear on season six of "Selling Sunset," they sometimes figure on her Instagram page.

Emma Hernan

Instagram handle: @emmahernan

In addition to being a luxury real estate agent, Hernan owns a vegan empanada business. She frequently posts photos with Stause and Mary Fitzgerald.

Heather Rae El Moussa

Instagram handle: @heatherraeyoung

Much of Heather's Instagram is devoted to her daily life with husband Tarek El Moussa, whom she married in Oct. 2021.

On Instagram, Heather shared details about the ceremony not seen in "Selling Sunset," like the fact that the couple said vows to El Moussa's children with ex-wife Christina Hall (nee Haack), first.

“These kids are truly our everything, so we decided to say our vows first to the kids and second to each other. This is just a tiny portion of what I said to the kids, but I truly meant every word: When your daddy and I decided to be fully committed, I was 100 percent committing myself to you too. I am beyond honored to be your bonus mommy. Thank you for allowing me to love your daddy with all my heart. I love you both more than you will ever know," she shared.

Mary Fitzgerald

Instagram handle: @themaryfitzgerald

Mary gets a promotion in season five of "Selling Sunset." Now she's the boss — but she's still hanging out with her co-workers, like old times, per her Instagram. "Surround yourself with people who push you towards your goals! Thankful to have this boss lady in my life to always inspire me," she wrote of Emma Hernan.

Romain Bonnet

Instagram handle: @theromainbonnet

Romain Bonnet, a pastry chef-turned-model, is married to Fitzgerald. "So thankful for you all and your support over the past few years," Bonnet wrote to "Selling Sunset" fans on Instagram.

He's also posted some of his old pastry creations, in case you're curious about Bonnet's past life.

Amanza Smith

Instagram handle: @amazasmith

Smith is plugged in with the "Selling Sunset" social scene, posting birthday messages to her "bestie for life," Mary Fitzgerald, celebratory announcements, and and behind-the-scenes pics from scenes depicted in the show, like the birthday party for the dogs Jason Oppenheim and Fitzgerald adopted together.

Chelsea Lazkani

Instagram handle: @chelsealazkani

Chelsea Lazkani is the newest addition to the "Selling Sunset" cast. Originally from England, Lazkani came to L.A. for a visit, and ended up meeting her husband, Jeff Lazkani. They got married in 2017, per wedding photos on her Instagram.

She's been living in the U.S. for nearly a decade.

While Lazkani's kids aren't on "Selling Sunset," she posts about her son, Maddox, and daughter, Melia, on Instagram.

Vanessa Villela

Instagram handle: @vanessavillela

Vanessa Villela joined the "Selling Sunset" cast in season four. Like Chrishell, she used to star in soap operas — specifically, Mexican telenovelas.

Villela and Nicholas Hardy, who goes by the pseudonym Tom Fraud, got engaged in Jan. 2022, after the cameras for "Selling Sunset" stopped rolling. She posted a video of the proposal on Instagram. "I can’t believe I manifested you, the man that is what I always dreamt and more," she wrote.

"Everyday with you feels like Valentines Day," she wrote on Instagram.

Nicholas Hardy/Tom Fraud

Instagram handle: @tomfraud

Tom Fraud is a pseudonym created by photographer Nicholas Hardy. "Fraud stands for the idea of going against the tide, doing your own thing, and doing it your own way," he wrote on his website.

Hardy and Villela got engaged in 2022; she is a main character on his Instagram, and has her own "highlight." He described their first meeting as a "bolt of lightning" in an Instagram post.

Davina Potratz

Instagram handle: @davinapotratz

Davina posted some behind-the-scenes shots from season five of "Selling Sunset," including a glimpse into how the show approaches confessionals.

Jason Oppenheim

Instagram handle: @jasonoppenheim

The Oppenheim Group co-owner frequently posts photos with his fellow "Selling Sunset" cast mates, as well as his dogs.

Brett Oppenheim

Instagram handle: @brettoppenheim

Brett and his girlfriend, Tina Marie, broke up in Dec. 2022, around with Jason and Chrishell split. He posted an announcement to his Instagram.